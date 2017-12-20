The iPhone X is Apple’s latest technological advancement and while this may translate into improved security and other useful features, it also brings us more ways to have fun with our iPhones. Animoji is an iPhone X exclusive feature and if you’re wondering what this is, it’s basically animated emojis.

However, there’s more than meets the eye. Animoji is using the Face ID front-facing iPhone X camera to animate the characters using your own facial expressions. You can easily record short clips of Animoji and send them in your conversations.

If you’d like to use Animoji on the iPhone X, you should know this is new feature is actually a Messages app. It’s also worth mentioning you can only use it on the iPhone X (and future models) as it’s not available on older iPhones or iPads.

How to use Animoji on the iPhone X

If you’d like to use Animoji on the iPhone X, start by opening the Messages app. If you see the keyboard below the text input area, tap on the Apps icon.

This will bring a row of app icons at the bottom of the screen, which are all Messages apps. Animoji’s icon is represented by a monkey’s face. Tap it to open the Animoji app.

On the left, there is a scrolling sidebar where you can navigate and select any of the 12 available Animoji characters. Simply tap one to select it. As soon as you do, it will be displayed in the main area.

The Animoji default view only takes up the lower third of the screen. However, you can expand it in full screen by tapping the arrow displayed at the top of the Animoji area, right under the text input field.

This will show the currently selected Animoji in a larger area, as well as display all 12 Animoji icons below it.

Make sure your face can be detected by the front-facing camera. Then, you can try making some facial expressions and see how they will animate the current Animoji. This is probably the most fun part!

Create an Animoji video

If you’d like to record a 10-second video message as you animate the character, tap the red dot shown right in the lower-right corner of the main Animoji area. Once you do, a timer countdown will start at 10 seconds. Should you want to record a shorter clip, simply tap the red button again to stop the recording before the 10 seconds have passed. Otherwise, it will stop automatically.

When the recording process is complete, your Animoji message will be played so you can see how it looks. If you don’t like it, you can delete it by tapping the trash can icon. Alternatively, you can hit the replay button to watch it again or tap the send icon to share it with the contact you’re currently talking to. If that person is not an iMessage user, they will receive a link to a video file.

You can even change the Animoji character after recording. The newly selected character will use the same facial expressions you made during the original recording.

Send Animoji as a sticker

Besides using your facial expressions to animate the characters and record them as videos, you can also share Animojis as still images. Once you’ve selected an Animoji, pose for the front-facing camera and tap on the Animoji. The character will be sent as a sticker with the facial expression you had when you tapped it.

Save Animoji videos

If you’re super excited about an Animoji video you’ve just shared you can save it and reuse it as many times as you like! Tap and hold on the Animoji video then select “Save” from the popup menu. The clip will be stored in your Camera Roll.

Did you get the chance to use Animoji on the iPhone X and how do you like this new feature?

