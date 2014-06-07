Top 10 Simulation Games for Android

Air Navy fighters Lite is one of the neatest simulation games on Google Play. You get to fly F18 Hornet in a series of combat and rescue missions. The controls are intuitive and streamlined, although you will have to take a couple of training courses to get yourself familiarized with the game’s physics, controls, weapon types, and most importantly taking off and landing. We just published a comprehensive review and some basic guidelines that might help you get around. Moreover, YouTube is abundant in video tutorials that show you step-by-step on how to accomplish different missions. You also have advanced weather conditions generator, so you will be able to fly in challenging weather conditions and at night.

The game sports scenario builder, so you can create your own missions and share them with the online community. Also, you will be able to download custom scenarios created by other users, so the number of missions is virtually unlimited. The game sports realistic visuals, atmospheric sound effects and variety of challenges that will keep you coming back for more. By far, this is one of the best free games on Google Play, but if you want more planes, you may consider upgrading to the Pro version.

This flight and combat simulator is one of the finest on Google Play marketplace, and its main virtue is intense realistic gameplay; the game is also available for PCs. The mobile version gives you access to 6 different locations and 10 aircrafts, but if you want more, you can always purchase 15 more airplanes and 43 locations via in-app purchases. X-Plane 9 also sports weather generator, so you will be able to enjoy flying at night or at dusk and dawn, as well as challenge yourself with bad weather conditions, system failures and even bird strikes.

Another advantage of this game is it supports multiplayer mode over Wi-Fi and is quite flexible and realistic.

For the fans of the heavy machinery, game studio Abraham Stolk offers a really fun mobile game where you get to operate a crane. The game boasts more than 10 million users, which in itself gives it a fore in credibility. This incredibly realistic game takes you to the building site where you get to load cargo trains, reconstruct bridges and ancient temples and even move houses, but what’s more interesting is you can fly the sky crane at some point. The game offers first levels for free and a one-time in-app purchase unlocks 24 remaining levels.

Just like the Air Navy Fighters, the Little Crane That Could features a world editor that gives you the tools to design your own levels, but it’s available via in-app purchase. Intensely realistic physics and awesome high-resolution visuals combined with impressive machinery, such as cranes, skid loaders, dump trucks, forklifts and sky cranes make this game a very appealing and addictive title you will want to try out. What’s more, you can play Little Crane with your PS3 gamepad if your device supports USB HOST.

Historical Landings is yet another stellar title by Italian developer studio Rortos, which specializes in simulation games and has a long track record of successful entries on Google Play and iTunes. Historical Landings takes you into the era of the World War II where you get to experience an exciting adventure filled with action. The basic campaign contains free missions that will let you master the basics of some of the most challenging elements of the game – taking off and landing. It’s a highly atmospheric game full of individual combat missions and challenges. You can unlock new levels via in-app purchases, or as you progress by carefully following the flight briefings and accomplishing the specified objectives. Since the game is realistic, you might encounter various flight problems, such as damage, breakdowns, emergency landings, landing on aircraft carriers. You will be leading escort missions, rescue missions and military reconnaissance, as well as do your best to avoid being hit by enemy missiles and bombard enemy targets. There are 3 available planes – Chance Vaught F4U Corsair, Grumman TBF Avenger and Grumman F7F Tigercat, the latter two available via in-app purchases.

TrafficVille by Fan Studio is a fun 3D simulation game where, according to the developer, you can “play God.” You get to control the city traffic to avoid traffic jams, car crashes and accidents and the more successful you manage the traffic, the higher your raise on the leaderboard. The initial levels may seem like a piece of cake, but difficulty increases as you progress, and eventually you will face the traffic lights that do not stay red for more than 7 seconds. The apocalyptic bonuses let you send tsunami waves and meteor shower on your city.

This traffic control simulation game lets you turn up to 6 traffic streams in left and right directions at day and night and different weather conditions. The game features 6 different car models, airplanes, helicopters, trains and fire trucks, which can be both salvation and troublemakers, especially because you have to let them pass. Your mission is to protect the city dwellers from traffic jams and accidents providing secure and streamlined traffic throughout the city streets, as well as safeguarding priority for the fire trucks.

Dino Safari 2 by CDS takes you to a different time and a different dimension where you play as a paleontologist, time-traveling to prehistoric era of Jurassic park and realize your ultimate dream of studying dinosaurs, but as all things prehistoric, dinosaurs aren’t just fun, but also dangerous. You get to tame giant creatures and study them profoundly – to do this, you’ll have to collect weapons, unlock a car and a motorbike and tame a loyal horse. On various occasions, you will hunt, while on others you will run for life.

Dino Safari features curious blend of modern ammunition and traps and prehistoric creatures, where you get to ride several vehicles and handle a variety of guns and explosives as you escape or persecute the beasts. You have a safety escape in the mirror portal that can teleport you from the danger’s reach, as well as numerous bonus awards, such as treasure chests and parachutes, fuel, medical kits and explosives.

The greatest virtue of this simulation game is the realistic 3D dinosaur models that include T Rex, Raptors, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Velociraptors, Pterodactyl and more. The game features a comprehensive tutorial and an unlimited stock of quests spiced up with awesome visuals, 360° view and ambient soundtrack. It does offer in-app purchases if you are impatient to unlock animals and weapons. However, you can unlock all that by simply playing and completing the quests and collecting the game’s currency.

This awesome simulation game by Kiwi Inc. takes you to the world of pirates, tropical paradise and treasure hunt. It’s one of the best free games on Google Play and one of the best simulation games for Android that leaves you stranded on a deserted island in the middle of a tropical paradise. In order to survive, you must build and develop your own civilization. There’s plenty of adventure, romance and magic on your way as you discover the mysteries of the tropical paradise that sometimes aren’t that harmless at all. You will be discovering amazing artifacts, fight pirates looking to enslave your people and rob you of the treasures you’ve found, occasionally find lost cargo on the beach and uncover plenty of thrilling secrets and lost civilizations.

The game’s greatest appeal is it lets you build your own civilization based on the principles that you think are most important, so ideas of utopia societies based on social equality can be realized in this awesome simulation game where you get to turn miserable people who suffered shipwreck into a prosperous and thriving community capable of defending itself. The game is free and offers in-app purchases.

Finally, here is a flight simulation game that doesn’t involve warfare. You get to fly and explore the Hawaiian Islands mastering 21 aircrafts from airplanes to sea planes and helicopters. You get to train takeoffs and landing and enjoy the scenery of 15 runways, as well as challenge yourself by landing to 2 aircraft carriers or on water. As you complete your missions, you earn points that unlock new aircrafts and missions, so eventually you get to fly stingray and jet-ski.

Fantastic flight simulator takes you to a beautiful world of the tropical paradise where you can explore the impressive manmade birds, complete the missions and unlock new aircrafts. Some aircrafts are easy to fly, while others are more challenging. For example, Cessna is an elegant, yet incredibly slow bird, which will take a few weeks to complete a mission to unlock new planes. It doesn’t have a multiplayer mode, though, and mission points’ allocation isn’t entirely fair – you get to fly a set amount of miles to earn mission points. As a result, a Jet covers 3000 miles significantly faster than the small Cessna, which means some planes are slower to earn you those points to unlock more airplanes, while you don’t earn points for successful takeoffs and landings. Other than that, it’s a fantastic flight simulator that needs just a little bit of an update on the mission points’ part.

We are also compiling a list of the best train and railroad games on Google Play and Trainz simulator is definitely on that list, too. In this game, you get to build and drive a very realistic 3D railroad. The game takes full advantage of the touch functionality and lets you build and drive highly realistic trains, lay tracks, create layouts and more. This feature-packed title gives you access to huge gallery of content comprising tracks, sessions and cars. Building a layout is very easy and re-creating a realistic railroad is a breeze with Trainz Sim. There are plenty of awesome trains and ways to control a working railroad line, but the best part is you can build your own customized railroad using the game’s advanced editor called “Surveyor.” Neat visual effects combined with realistic elements such as lighting, fall, the rain or water elements provide for a very atmospheric gameplay.

Strangely enough, train and railroad games are abundant but mostly disappointing, so this section of Google Play has some room for growth. Yet, Trains simulator is one of the best in its category, beautifully rendered with reach 3D graphics and realistic effects. If you like to design your own railroad tracks and build your own layouts, you will enjoy this game that offers a huge catalog of trains to operate and a set of preloaded routes. Please keep in mind that it works only on tablets.

The Sims free play is a freemium version of the paid game, and lets you create up to 31 Sims, customizing them with skin colors, accessories and looks of your choice. Being one of the best live simulation games on Google Play, the Sims makes you manage your characters in their everyday life. You will be able to visit cities created by your friends in real time, which means that livee weather conditions and time of the day will be reflected in the game. Do keep in mind, though, that the game requires constant Internet connection to work, which makes sense. The free items available in the game are more than enough to enjoy it, while the in-app purchases also give you an opportunity to unlock some more items and features.

Highly addictive, immersive, high-quality game, it sports polished visuals and gameplay, promising hours of fun. You get to design your own homes, swimming pools and make a perfect family life dream come true – get married, have children and pets and grow old in a happy and prosperous world.

Give your Sims their unique personalities; visit your friends Sim towns; make new friends and business relationships; take care of your pets and gardens. Here, you can do basically anything from cooking to throwing parties for your friends and families, to making careers, driving cars and shopping.