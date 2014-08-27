Tiny Tower Vegas Coming this Thursday

Nimblebit recently announced that the latest addition to the Tiny Tower series will be released this Thursday on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Tiny Tower Vegas brings the popular game franchise to sin city, and it uses the same classic Tiny Tower concepts — but with some twists to incorporate gambling and the Vegas lifestyle. Check out the short 30-second launch trailer for the game right here:

Tiny Tower games have always been great for fans of simulation/in-depth customization games, and Vegas will be a special treat for those who have a liking for the famous Nevada city. Players will be able to build casinos and hotels in their tower, and even gamble in your own casino. Since you can visit the casinos of other players, you can head over to your friends casino and gamble there as well.

For those who are having trouble containing their excitement, you’ve only got a couple days to wait — since the official release date is August 28th. In the mean-time, you could play some original Tiny Tower to freshen up for the new game. Stay tuned for more information about this game when it is released this Thursday!