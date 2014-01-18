How To: Spy on Other Smartphones

Part One

General Issues and Legal Incumbrances

Q: What does your smartphone know about you?

A: Contacts, phone calls, text message logs, location and history of locations, pictures and videos you take, games you play, food you eat, movies you watch, people you love, people you cheat on your wife with, your wishlist, your blacklist, your weak spots and all stuff intimate.

Q: Can I spy on my son’s/husband’s/co-workers’/neighbours’/enemy’s smartphone without him knowing?

A: Definitely, yes.

Q: Is it expensive?

A: Depending on the amount of information you would like to extract, there is a wide assortment of smartphone spying apps from free to quite expensive ones.

Q: Are smartphone spy apps difficult to install and manage? Do I need to hire a tech wizard to help me setup the spying?

A: In most cases, you do not need to have any technical background to setup the smartphone spying process, provided you know how to install basic iOS or Android apps. Most of them require physical access to install on the target device, but there are apps that can be installed remotely.

Q: Is spying on people through their smartphones legal?

A: De juro, it is illegal in many cases. De facto, everybody does it, starting with your own government and the nerd school kid living next door.

Introduction

Even if you do not plan to spy on anyone’s smartphone, chances are somebody wants to spy on you, so knowing some facts about smartphone security is essential nowadays.

Besides the initial adultery/corporate espionage/annoying neighbour cause that can push people to extremes and start spying on their targets through their smartphones, there might be quite a noble cause to spy apps, as much as I hate to admit it. Parental control is the stumbling block of individual freedoms and privacy of every human being, but it’s a dangerous world out there. Even if your child is too smart to become involved in some dangerous activity, there are predators proactively looking for young boys and girls online.

Parental control is about your children’s security, provided you stick to common sense in things that you choose to forbid or deny. Too much of safety and prohibition can push your teenagers away from you and into rebellion. Note: parent-children communication is the best preventive means in educating your children about safe online behaviours. No smartphone monitoring software can convince your 13-year old that the girl in his chat might turn out to be a 40-year old pervert. So, prevention and dialogue are essential building blocks of your kids’ security while parental control and smartphone monitoring apps will give troubled parents some peace of mind.

With these apps, you will know: where your target is and has been throughout the day; who the target has been talking to and about what; apps he uses; websites he visits; images of his physical whereabouts taken by his camera discreetly, and much much more.

IS IT LEGAL?

Life is not a Hollywood movie where everyone is spying on everyone, but with more advanced technology in our pockets comes the ease of access and simplicity of hacking this technology and spying on you using it. Depending on your particular situation and laws in your country or state, your actions may be termed as an illegal invasion of privacy.

Data Collection

As is the case of parental control, the main account holder is the parent. If the account with the wireless carrier or phone manufacturer is in your name, there is nothing illegal in having full control of your phone calls, text messages and data transfer. You can monitor your account by contacting your wireless carrier and request a regular breakdown of texts and numbers called, and the time spent on each call.

Location Services

Apps and services like Device Manager in Google Play keeps track of the smartphone locations via the device’s GPS. You can monitor your kids’ location online via Device Manager if you have access to the Google account associated with the device. This is not viewed as illegal if you are not abusing the information you collect to harass or stalk the person under surveillance. If you want to be on the safe side, let your teenage kids know you will be tracking their locations for security reasons. On the other hand, telling your spouse you will be keeping track of his/her locations would sound weird.

Recording

This is a slippery ground because, in many cases, it is illegal to record phone calls for surveillance purposes when the target is unaware of the fact that he/she is under surveillance. As is the case with corporate monitoring, when the company provides its employees with smartphones, it must explicitly state that their communication will be recorded. In some cases,verbal confirmation from an employee is enough, but in other cases, an employee needs to sign his consent. Otherwise, you may run the risk of being caught “pants down” if the fact of recording can be factually proved.

Government surveillance

Normally, rules applicable to average citizens do not apply to state agencies when it comes to anything, including spying and phone tapping, or smartphone hacking. In the U.S., law enforcement does not require a warrant to start phone surveillance.

The only legal way you as a regular citizen can spy on someone is to have this person’s verbal consent.

Part Two

What to look for in smartphone monitoring apps?

In the first place, define your budget and go from there. If you are not willing to spend a dime on monitoring apps, there are options for Android devices. In the first place, Android Device Manager provides some extensive information about the device in question, provided you have access to the person’s Google account. This is a convenient option for parental control purposes.

There are some free apps on Google Play and iTunes, but their free versions provide a limited functionality, as you would imagine. However, if you can afford to spend $40-$160, you can choose among an array of fine, powerful monitoring software.

Reporting and Logging

Ideally, a spy app offers a web-based account and a dashboard where you can see recordings of all text messages, videos, photos, phone call logs, camera shots of the subject’s whereabouts, address book, apps used and data in those apps, such as Skype logs and recorded conversations. The most comprehensive apps record web URLs visited and emails sent and received via smartphone. In addition, well-packed apps track the smartphone’s location via GPS.

Additional Features

Some apps provide just what the concerned parents look for: blocking web addresses and certain apps, as well as block some pre-defined apps during set times. These apps will send parents notifications when their kids browse for key words in certain niches, like drugs, gambling, violence, or age-inappropriate explicit content.

Encryption

If disguising your intentions is important, make sure you choose an app that encrypts data it sends to your online account. The finest spy apps send notifications when a SIM card has been changed on the device.

Support

If you are paying, make sure the company provides online or phone support for payment or emergency tech support cases. Companies with professional approach offer 24/7 online support covering technicalities.

Part Three

Apps Suggestions

Smartphone monitoring does not necessarily have to be malicious. It can help you keep your kids safe, ensure that your employees are not leaking corporate secrets, save your marriage, or give ground to demand some serious repair in damages if it comes to divorce.

While we will be reviewing the following apps in detail and publish them in dedicated reviews, here is a brief summary of some of the trusted and tested software to help you make an informed decision.

The following suggestions are the apps that are 100% undetectable, which means the subject will not know of the surveillance, but they do require manual installation.

Mobile Spy

by Retina-X Studios, LLC

One of the finest smartphone spy apps boasting of an extensive portfolio since the company entered the business in 2003. The app is compatible with iPhone, iPad, BlackBerry, Windows Phone and Android smartphones, as well as Symbian devices, such as Nokia.

Besides the compatibility, Mobile Spy offers ingenious simplicity in use. Provided you have stable Internet connection, it only takes several minutes to download and setup the app to record and monitor phone calls, text messages, GPS locations, iMessages, WhatsApp chats, Skype conversations and chats, photos and videos, emails and websites visited, and more.

Live Control Panel offers some stellar possibilities: stealth camera snapping secret pictures of the device’s whereabouts; record surroundings with on-demand instant audio clips; view the device’s screen with screenshots updated every 90 seconds; live GPS locations updated every 90 seconds; remote control over the device offering live surveillance.

By far, Mobile Spy is one of the most powerful spying apps with comprehensive features. It has a free trial period of 7 days, and then it comes with a $49.97 price for a 3 month subscription, or a $99.97 price for a 12-month subscription.

by Cubitum Ltd.

StealthGenie is also one of the superb monitoring apps compatible with Android, iOS, BlackBerry phones and tablets, including IPad and iPad mini. It logs everything on the device: calls, texts, chats, images, emails, GPS location. It can intercept live calls and record them; notify you when trigger words are used in text messages; hook into third-party apps like Skype, Viber, WhatsApp, BBM, iMessage; give you remote control over the device; supports 8 languages, including Korean.

With a rich plethora of features, StealthGenie is well worth its price: Basic 3-month subscription costs $59.99, Premium 12-month subscription comes at $199.99.

by Bitex Group Ltd.

Another fine smartphone spy app is mSpy; you will find it on the first page in search results. It offers an extensive list of features and flexible pricing to satisfy a vast stratum of customers. You can opt for basic monitoring of phone calls, text messages, GPS locations, calendar events, instant messenger apps and view photos and videos.

mSpy offers a number of unique features, such as keylogging, which logs messages sent via unsupported apps; ready-made reports available from the control panel, listing smartphone activity for calls, locations, messages by user, device or time; blocking websites and apps, which can come handy in case of parental control, even though it can give away your spying; restricting incoming calls, which is again very good for parental control cases, when you want to restrict calls your kids may receive from school bullies or a perverted adult.

The mSpy website offers a demo of their control panel, so you get a feel of the service before you buy.

by WizeSpace Software LLC.

This app is one of the oldest on the market, and one of the most trusted, too. It is compatible with iPhone, Android, Symbian and BlackBerry devices. Besides the basic features, like tracking calls, text messages and calendar events, contacts and GPS locations, MobiStealth has a Pro version featuring some very powerful surveillance capabilities. They include remote access to the device’s microphone, live location tracking, call recording, SIM card change notification, and reverse phone lookup.

This app, too, requires physical access to the device to install it. After that, all you need to do is log in to your control panel and find out the truth if you have the guts to live with it.

MobiStealth Basic costs $19.99 for two week subscription; Lite start with $49.99 per 3 months; Pro-X 12-month subscription costs $199.

by InfoShore Software Private Ltd.

Last, but not least powerful app on the list offers one of the best money-value packages. Even though it may not offer some of the highly advanced options, its basic features satisfy the majority of spying needs you may have.

With SpyBubble, you can see logs for incoming and outgoing calls, full text messages, WhatsApp, BBM, iMessage texts, emails, phone numbers called, duration and time of the calls. In addition, you track GPS location; view photos and websites visited.

It is a viable option for basic spying needs, and it comes at quite an affordable price and lifetime updates. Standard version costs $49.95; Pro version costs $84.95 for 12 months.

As you would expect, SpyBubble supports Android, iOS, Symbian, Windows Mobile and BlackBerry devices, and needs to be installed manually.

Final Thoughts

The above-mentioned apps are the industry’s leading providers; there are so many offers on the market you will have no difficulty finding something that fits your needs and budget.

We will be posting another story covering the apps that do not require physical access to the target device for installation, as well as an overview of the best parental control apps. In the meantime, you might be interested in how to spy on other people’s smartphones, offense is the best defense afterall isn’t it?