Racing game Aqua Moto Racing 2 is now on Android

The Aqua Moto franchise of watercraft racing games spans platforms from the Xbox One to the Switch – but Android devices haven’t had much of a look in. Now, that seems set to change. Previously released on iOS, Aqua Moto Racing 2 has arrived on Android thanks to developer Zordix, promising more of the same jet ski jumping and tropical reef racing which made it popular the first time around.

Even in a racing game of the watercraft variety, coming in first place is your number one goal. In Aqua Moto Racing 2, you’ll compete your way through 14 championships staged across 48 different courses – mostly skirting the shorelines of pretty, tropical locations. Weave within routes marked by buoys, jump ramps, pull tricks and bump shoulders with rival riders. As you rack up wins, you unlock new watercraft to race with. You can also upgrade your existing watercraft (Pimp My Watercraft, now there’s a novel idea).

Following the safest route in each course will actually hamper your chances of coming first in Aqua Moto Racing 2, as speed boosts are granted to the risk-takers. Steer your craft as close to the perimeter buoys as you dare, and use the ramps scattered around each course to grab some air.

As well as other racers alongside you, you’ve got to contend with the will of the water under you. A pleasing aspect of Aqua Moto Racing 2 is the water in it has the weight and power to influence your craft, so you don’t feel like you’re sliding on ice, but bouncing over a rippling ocean.

Aqua Moto Racing 2 for Android has a basic free version, and a premium bells-and-whistles version, meaning however deep your wallet, you can get in on the action.