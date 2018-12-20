How to cancel your App Store subscriptions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

There are a lot of apps offering free trials via the App Store although they are also set to automatically renew and turn into paid subscriptions once the trial period is over.

Luckily, you can easily cancel App Store subscriptions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV before the trial period ends or simply to quit one of these paid services you were already using.

Cancel your App Store subscriptions on iPhone and iPad

To cancel an App Store subscription on iOS, go to Settings and select iTunes & App Store.







On the iTunes & App Store page, select your Apple ID at the top.

Tap ‘View Apple ID’ in the pop-up menu.

Use your login credentials or Touch ID/Face ID (if such is the case) to sign into the iTunes store then tap Subscriptions.

Select the subscription you want to cancel from the list then tap ‘Cancel Subscription’.

Worth reading: How to locate your missing iPhone, iPad, AirPods or Macbook

How to cancel your App Store subscriptions on Mac

On your Mac, open iTunes and switch to the Store tab.

Under the Store Quick Links click on Account.

If requested, enter your Apple ID login credentials.

In the Settings section click the Manage option next to Subscriptions.

On the Subscriptions screen, find the subscription you want to cancel and click the Edit option next to it.

Click the Cancel Subscription option.

Cancel the App Store subscriptions on Apple TV

On your Apple TV, go to Settings.

Select Accounts.

Select Manage Subscriptions and click the subscription you want to cancel.

Select Cancel Subscription and confirm your choice.

How to resubscribe to a canceled App Store service on iOS

Resubscribing to a previously canceled service is quite easy since Apple maintains a record of your subscription history. Please keep in mind that once you resubscribe to a service, the subscription will automatically renew until you cancel it again.

On your iPhone or iPad go to Settings -> iTunes & App Store.







Tap your Apple ID at the top and in the pop-up select View Apple ID.

To continue, use your login credentials or Touch ID/Face ID (if prompted) to sign into the iTunes Store.

Select the Subscriptions option.

Locate and select the service you want to resubscribe to in the Expired section.

Select one of the provided subscription options.

You will also need to enter your Apple ID password or use Touch ID/Face ID depending on the case.

How to resubscribe to a canceled App Store service on Mac

On your Mac, open iTunes and switch to the Store tab.

Under the store Quick Links select Account.

If prompted, enter your Apple ID login credentials.

Select the Manage option next to Subscriptions in the Settings section.

Locate the service you want to resubscribe to in the Expired Subscriptions section and click the Edit option next to it.

Choose one of the provided subscription options.

Enter your Apple ID password, choose one of the available payment options, and click Done.