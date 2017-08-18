[Guide] Increase your iPad’s battery life

The iPad was designed to be a powerful but also portable device, which is why it can be frustrating when you realize you need to plug it in. Luckily, there are some clever ways to increase your iPad’s battery life.

Of course, the iPad’s battery is going to run out of juice eventually, although you can ensure it doesn’t happen too soon.

How to increase your iPad’s battery life

The tips below will help you increase your iPad’s battery life although you will need to disable some features. Nevertheless, it will be worth the effort – your iPad will be much more battery friendly and you’ll be able to use it without having to worry about having an electrical outlet nearby.

Reduce background app refresh

Your iPad has a feature called App Refresh. It automatically checks for new app content even if you’re not actively using them. This is a useful feature but it will also drain your iPad’s battery faster. You can disable it for specific apps by navigating to Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh.

Manually check your emails

If you check your emails on a different device, such as your iPhone or your computer, you don’t need to have your iPad checking them as well. Go to Settings -> Mail, Contacts, Calendars -> Fetch News Data -> Manually. This option will ensure your iPad will no longer check for new emails automatically which will save some precious battery.

Lower the display’s brightness

I know this is the most basic advice for increasing battery life but it’s still worth mentioning. A lot of users ignore this method because they feel that giving up on screen brightness is not worth that extra battery.

However, even if you lower the brightness just by 15-20% it will still make a huge difference battery-wise and your screen will still be easy to read. Simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen on your iPad and use the slider to adjust the brightness.

Check for battery hungry apps

If you care about your iPad’s battery life, it’s a good idea to check if you have any battery hungry apps. You can go to Settings -> Battery -> Battery Usage to see the apps that use the most battery. Perhaps you’d be able to find some more battery-friendly alternatives and you won’t have to plug in your iPad so often.

Disable Bluetooth, WiFi, and AirDrop

Bluetooth, WiFi, and AirDrop are undeniably useful, but you shouldn’t keep them on unless you’re actually using them. You can disable these options once you swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Reduce motion and animations

Animations make navigating on the iPad very pleasing on the eyes, but they’re also battery draining. You can navigate to Settings -> General -> Accessibility -> Reduce Motion and disable the option to make your iPad last a little bit longer.

Lower Auto-Lock time

With a lower auto-lock time, you don’t just save battery, you’ll also ensure your iPad is secure, especially if you’re using it in public places. You can change the auto-lock time from Settings -> Display & Brightness -> Auto-Lock.

Disable Location Services for specific apps

While some apps have features which rely on your locations, others don’t really need to track your location. Navigate to Settings -> Privacy -> Location services, take a look at all the apps using your location and disable the ones that don’t actually need this feature.

Disable Handoff

Handoff is a feature that lets you easily switch between devices even if you’re in the middle of something. However, it’s a good idea to disable Handoff if you’re not using it. You can do it from Settings -> General -> Handoff -> Toggle Off.

iOS is full of small and useful features, but not all of them are useful for everyone and each will drain a bit of your iPad’s battery. Follow the above tweaks to increase your iPad’s battery life in a simple manner.

Do you know other tips for saving battery on the iPad?

Share this post if you liked it and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ to stay up to date with the latest apps, games, guides and everything Android, and iOS.