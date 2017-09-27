How To Improve the battery life on your iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus may boast some powerful new hardware and fast charging but their batteries are significantly smaller compared to last year’s models. While we could always find ways to drain their batteries even if they were much bigger, since they’re not, it’s definitely worth knowing how to improve battery life on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Despite their smaller batteries, Apple claims the two devices last about as long as the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. This is certainly interesting, but the truth is you’d expect some kind of progress in the battery department. That obviously didn’t happen but there are ways to improve battery life on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

How to improve battery life on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

There are plenty of generic ways to save battery life on iPhone devices and many of them have remained valid over the years. Nevertheless, today we’re going to talk about using iPhone 8 and 8 Plus specific features to lengthen the time between charging sessions.

Disable True Tone Display

The iPhone 8, 8 Plus, as well as the iPhone X have received True Tone display a feature that was originally implemented on the iPad Pro.

What it does is it adapts the color of your display based on the surrounding environment to optimize the viewing experience. Nevertheless, for this to work, your device will analyze your location frequently and this translates into battery drain.

If you’re willing to compromise your device’s display color to save some battery, go to Settings -> Display & Brightness and disable the “True Tone” option.

Record in lower video quality

One of the highlights of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is the new 4K 60 fps mode. This produces amazing quality videos but shooting at this frame rate will also drain your battery faster.

This also stands for any other device, not just iPhones – The higher the frame rate and quality when recording videos the faster your battery will drain. Luckily, Apple lets us choose lower frame rates and you should too if you want your iPhone 8’s battery to last longer.

If you go to Settings -> Camera -> Record Video you will be able to select a different video quality. Choosing any of the available options will also let you see how much storage space a minute of video will take.

Assuming you still want your video to look great, you can select 1080p at 30 fps. Your battery will last longer but not by ending up with a poor quality video. If you insist on shooting in 4K you can at least select 24 fps – the lowest frame rate. That will still save you some battery.

Take advantage of Fast Charging

Sometimes regardless how careful you are when it comes to power consumption your device will still end up low on battery. Luckily, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus come with support for fast charging.

According to Apple, this lets you charge your iPhone to 50% battery capacity in just half an hour, which is pretty good. This way, even if you need to leave the house in a short while, there’s still some time for a quick power grab.

Do you have other tips that can improve battery life on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus? Let us know in the comments section!

