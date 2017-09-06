[Guide] Downgrade iOS 11 beta to iOS 10

As Apple has gotten used to, the latest iOS update brings lots of new and useful features including a revamped App Store and Control Center, a built-in screen recorder, and Siri improvements among others.

Nevertheless, iOS 11 is still in beta and as exciting as being a tester might sound, any kind of beta software is accompanied by bugs and other issues. If you’re a beta tester and experiencing problems you can easily downgrade iOS 11 beta to iOS 10 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

How to downgrade iOS 11 beta to iOS 10

Before downgrading, there are a few things you need to know. Once you downgrade to iOS 10.3.3 you can only restore from an iOS 10.3.3 or earlier backup which means you won’t be able to use any iTunes or iCloud backup taken from iOS 11. If you don’t have a compatible backup you should perform a manual backup before downgrading.

Also, you need to make sure iTunes is up to date and have some free time to spare. The downgrade process will take a while to complete especially since you will need to wipe and then restore your device from a compatible backup. With that said, here’s how you can downgrade iOS 11 beta to iOS 10:

To begin with, you will need to download the iOS 10.3.3 firmware file from this link. Choose carefully as you will need to download the firmware that corresponds to your exact device model.

The next step is to disable Find My iPhone on your device which you can do from Settings -> iCloud -> Find My iPhone.

To continue, you will need to put your device into DFU mode.

If you’ve followed the instructions in the guide linked above, your iPhone should be connected to your Mac or Windows PC.

Press and hold the Shift key in Windows or the Alt/Option key on Mac then click on the “Restore iPhone…” button.

Select the iOS 10.3.3 IPSW file you just downloaded then click on the “Restore and Update” option and follow the displayed instructions.

At this point, iTunes will check the software and install it on your device. Once the installation is complete, follow the on-screen instructions to set up your device and restore it from a backup taken iOS 10.3.3 or an earlier version. Of course, there’s also the option to set it up as a new device.

