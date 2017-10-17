Delete your mobile browsing history on Android

For some reason, most people are more careful about wiping their browsing tracks on desktops than on mobile devices. This doesn’t mean it’s the best approach, though. Even more, since smartphones and tablets are highly targeted by malware and often connect to insecure, public Wi-Fi networks that makes them even more hackable.

If you want to delete mobile browsing history on Android, it can be confusing since there are so many Android web browsers and each has a different Settings menu. Also, it’s worth mentioning you should regularly delete your browsing history.

How to delete mobile browsing history on Android

Since things are a bit different depending on which browser(s) you’re using on your Android device, we’ll show you how to delete mobile browsing history on the most used ones: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Internet (Android 4.0 and earlier versions), UC Browser, Dolphin, and Naked Browser.

Chrome

Since Chrome is Android’s stock browser (and an excellent one too), it’s also the most popular one.

Launch Chrome on your Android device and go to Menu -> History. Alternatively, you can type chrome://history in the search box. Either method will load the History page. Click the button called “Clear Browsing Data” at the top of the screen.

Then, you’ll be able to select what types of data you want to delete, as well as the timeframe. Once you’ve made your selections, tap Clear Data to remove it.

Firefox

Firefox has a similar browser history removal process to Chrome. However, the layout is a bit different.

Open Firefox and tap the three-dot icon in the upper right corner then select History.

Firefox has a “Clear Browsing History” button just like Chrome, although it’s at the bottom of the screen. Once you tap on it, you’ll be prompted to confirm your choice. Tap OK and all browsing data will be removed.

As you probably noticed, Firefox doesn’t let you select what types of data you want to remove.

Opera Mini

Opera Mini is a well-known mobile web browser although not as heavily used as Firefox and Chrome. While you can delete browsing history on Opera Mini, there are significantly more steps involved compared to Chrome and Firefox.

In Opera Mini, click on the Opera logo located in the bottom-right corner. This will open a pop-up window. Tap the gear icon to open Opera’s Settings.

On the Settings screen, scroll down until you locate the Clear Browsing Data option and tap on it. Then, you can select the types of data you want to delete. Finally, tap OK to remove the selected browsing history items.

internet (Android 4.0 and older versions)

For Android 4.0 and previous versions, the stock browser is called internet.

As old as it may be it does allow you to delete mobile browsing history on Android 4.0 or earlier.

Open it, tap the Menu button and select Settings. Scroll down to Privacy Settings and you’ll be able to select what types of browsing data you want to delete, including history, cache, and cookies.

UC Browser

When it comes to third-party Android browsers, UC Browser is one of the most downloaded ones and it also has great ratings in the Play Store.

However, it’s browser history removal process is not the most intuitive one. Open UC Browser on your Android device and tap the three horizontal lines at the bottom of the window.

In the pop-up menu that opens up, tap on “History and Bookmarks”. This will first open the Bookmarks list. Swipe left to go open the browsing history. A Clear button will be available in the lower-right corner of the screen. Tap on it, then select Delete on the confirmation pop-up.

Dolphin

While more than 98% of Android users rely on Chrome, Firefox, and Opera for their web browsing needs, there are still a few browsers that are appreciated by the Android community and Dolphin is one of them.

Regarding browsing history removal, Dolphin is similar to Opera Mini. In it’s main window, tap the Dolphin icon at the bottom of the screen. Select “Clear Data” in the pop-up then you’ll be able to choose what types of data you want to remove.

Once you’re finished making the selection, tap the “Clear Selected Data” option.

Naked Browser

As its name suggests, Naked Browser is a basic and lightweight mobile web browser designed to provide quick load times.

Launch Naked Browser and tap the Menu icon in the lower-right corner, then select the Wrench icon to open its Settings menu.

There, select “Data Options” and Naked Browser will display a list of data that can be deleted including essential types such as cache, cookies, and passwords. To delete your browsing history, simply tap the “History Clear” option.

As you can see, if you want to delete mobile browsing history on Android, the process depends on which browser you’re using, although it’s a straightforward one in most cases. Hopefully, our guide helped you improve both your online privacy and security with as little effort as possible.

