How To Flash Android Oreo on your Pixel or Nexus Device

Google officially revealed Android 8.0 Oreo just a few days ago. As usual, Nexus and Pixel devices will be the first to get Android O’s first stable version, but there’s no need to wait for it.

If you’re excited about the latest update, you can manually flash Android Oreo on your Pixel or Nexus right now.

Right now, Android Oreo supports the Nexus 5X and 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel, Pixel C, and Pixel XL devices.

How to flash Android Oreo on your Pixel or Nexus

If you’ve flashed an Android update before, you’ll notice that for Oreo, the process is similar. However, even if you’ve never done this, you just need to follow the instructions below.

Assuming you have one of the supported Nexus or Pixel devices, you will also need to have a USB cable so you can connect it to your computer.

You will also need to have Android SDK with ADB installed on your computer and a functional Fastboot command (you can get the ADB installer from this XDA Developers thread).

Another thing you’re going to need is the correct factory image for your device. You can download the image from this website. Just make sure it’s the one appropriate for your device.

An application that can handle .tar and .tgz files will also be needed. 7zip works great, but you can use any other similar tool as long as it gets the job done.

To be able to flash a factory image you will first need to unlock your bootloader. Keep in mind that doing this will erase your data so performing a backup prior to this operation is a crucial step to avoid losing important information.

The first thing you need to do on your phone is to enable developer options. Go to “About Phone” and tap on “Build Number” seven times in rapid succession.

In the Developer Options menu, enable “OEM unlock” and “USB debugging”. Now you can connect your device to the computer via a USB cable.

On your PC, open a command window. Boot your device into bootloader mode using the command below:

adb reboot bootloader

You may be prompted to authorize the command which is necessary to finalize unlocking the bootloader. Once you confirm the command the bootloader unlocking process will start.

To continue, type the command:

fastboot flashing unlock

On Pixel devices, you’ll receive a confirmation screen. Highlight “Yes” using the Volume Up button and press the Power button to select it. The bootloader unlocking process will start.

After it’s been unlocked, your device will reboot into bootloader mode. At this point you will need to enter the command below:

fastboot reboot

This command will factory reset your device.

With the bootloader unlocked, you can finally begin to flash Android Oreo on your Pixel or Nexus device.

Return to the bootloader menu if you’ve exited it. Now you will need to check if your device and computer are able to communicate. To do this, type:

fastboot devices

The communication is up and running if the command returns your device’s serial number.

To continue, use 7zip or a similar application to extract the factory image from the .tgz file you downloaded earlier. Then, you will need to extract the .tar file that’s been extracted from the .tgz (also using 7zip). The folder with the extracted files should be stored on your C drive. Copy all the files and paste them in the Android SDK platform-tools folder (also on the C drive).

You might have noticed there are two flash-all files. Windows users will need to double-click the “Windows BatchFile”, while Linux users should double-click the file called flash-all.sh.

After executing the appropriate flash-all file, the install process will start. Keep your device connected to the PC while the installation is running.

When the install is complete, your device will automatically reboot. Assuming you followed the instructions above you should see the Android O boot animation. At this point, you can unplug your Nexus or Pixel device from your computer.

Have you tried Android Oreo yet, and what do you like best about the update?

