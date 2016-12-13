When the Apple Watch runs out of battery and needs to be recharged a reg charging sign will appear. If you find your Apple Watch stuck on charging screen and you just can’t get past it, we have a fix for you.

The problem is, you might try to unplug and replug the magnetic charging cable just to see make sure there’s nothing wrong with it. But when you do that, you’re interrupting the charging, which doesn’t help.

How to fix Apple Watch stuck on charging screen

The solution is quite simple. Make sure the Apple Watch is plugged to a wall charger using an original Magnetic Charging Cable.

At this point, you should be seeing the Apple Magnetic Charging Icon which is red when the device needs charging and turns green once you plug it in. Don’t try to unplug the Watch. Instead, keep it plugged in for about 30 minutes.

Once the Watch has enough battery power, the Apple boot logo will be displayed and it will soon start as it usually does. After that, you can start using it again.

If this didn’t fix the Apple Watch stuck on charging screen, the next thing you can try is force restarting it. To force reboot the Watch you will need to press the digital crown and the side button at the same time, and keep them pressed for up to 10 seconds.

Then, the screen will turn black and the Apple logo will be displayed. After a couple of seconds, your Apple Watch should boot and become usable again. Did any of these methods manage to fix the problem? Let us know in the comments section.

