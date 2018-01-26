iOS doesn’t have an actual dark mode, at least not yet. It remains a mistery why Apple is not willing to provide a dark theme to users, especially since it’s a highly wanted feature. However, YouTube is joining the dark mode club, along with other popular apps such as Twitter and Reddit and we’ll show you how you can enable YouTube’s dark theme on iOS.

Before we proceed to the instructions, it’s worth mentioning that dark mode comes as a staggered roll-out and the update is server-side only. Technically, you should have YouTube version 13.01.4 or later but you might not have the dark theme even if your app is up to date. In that case, you will need to wait a bit more for the rollout to complete.

How to enable YouTube’s dark theme on iOS

If you want to check the version number of your YouTube app, open it on your iOS device, tap your profile icon and select Settings.

Scroll down to the bottom of the Settings screen and you can see the app version there.

If you have the update, you can quickly enable the dark theme. The process is the same: launch YouTube, tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and select Settings.

The new “Dark Theme” option should be the first in the YouTube section of the Settings. Simply toggle on the switch next to it and you’re done!

Note: If you’re also using the iOS “dark mode” (the Smart Invert option), YouTube will turn white when you enable its Dark Theme. If you’d rather use YouTube’s actual dark mode you’ll need to disable the iOS Smart Invert option.

You should also know YouTube’s dark theme can be enabled on their website. The process is similar. Simply click your profile icon and a “Dark Theme” option should be available. Switch it on, and the background will turn black.

