True Tone display is a technology that was originally implemented on the iPad Pro, and now the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X also have it. Its purpose is to automatically adapt your screen’s white balance depending on the environment light.

Obviously, the whole point of True Tone display is to ensure your screen emits just the right amount of light regardless where you are. For this reason, it’s recommended you keep this feature enabled.

As long as it’s active, True Tone relies on the ambient sensor to measure the color and brightness of the environmental light and adjust it automatically based on this data. While True Tone can make the screen lighting easier on the eyes, it’s not a substitute for Night Shift so you should still make use of this feature to fall asleep easier.

Night Shift works in a different way – what it does is it changes the warmth of the screen, reducing blue light emissions which have been scientifically proven to disrupt sleep patterns.

How to disable the True Tone display on your iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X

Even though it is useful, you might still want to disable the True Tone display on your iPhone, as a way to save some battery or because you don’t like how it works and that’s certainly possible.

After all, True Tone isn’t perfect and may not provide the best display in some apps or games. If you want to disable the True Tone display on your iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or iPhone X here’s what you need to do:

Pull up the Control Center and force press on the brightness slider to open it in full screen. From there you can enable and disable both Night Shift and True Tone. Tap on True Tone to turn it off. That’s it!

However, you can also disable True Tone from the Settings app. Just open it, select “Display & Brightness” and disable the “True Tone” option. This works just as well but doing it from the Control Center is much faster.

It might take you a while to get used to True Tone and it’s ok to disable this feature when it bothers you but it’s also worth getting used to it. It can make your iPhone’s screen much easier to read in bright sunlight but also prevent overall eye strain.

