iOS allows us to conveniently reply to messages directly from the lock screen. Nevertheless, some people might see it as a security risk – after all, this would allow anyone to send replies to your messages directly from your device’s lock screen.

Likely, this is the reason it’s possible to disable Quick Reply from Lock Screen on your iPhone or iPad. This will ensure that no one can reply to any message without having to enter your passcode or Touch ID.

How to disable Quick Reply from Lock Screen on your iPhone or iPad

If you’re usually in safe environments with trusted people, you might want to hold on to this feature. Otherwise, it’s better to keep it disabled – this is especially true if you work in large offices, or you go to school or other institutions where there are a lot of people you don’t know.

You could also disable Quick Reply from Lock Screen on your iPhone as a temporary solution if you know you’re going to leave your device unattended and there are unknown individuals nearby.

To begin with, open the Settings app and select “Touch ID & Passcode” or “Face ID & Passcode”.

Next, you’ll be prompted to enter your iPhone or iPad’s passcode.

Now that you’ve accessed the Passcode Lock settings screen, go to the “ALLOW ACCESS WHEN LOCKED” section and locate the “Reply with Message” option. Toggle off the switch next to it.

From then on, no one will be able to reply to messages directly from the Lock Screen without entering the passcode first.

If at some point you want to get back the Quick Reply feature, just go back to the Passcode Lock settings screen and re-enable the “Reply with Message” option.

What are your thoughts on Quick Reply? Did you disable it or is it a feature you rely on? Let us know in the comments section!

Share this post if you liked it and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ to stay up to date with the latest apps, games, guides and everything Android, and iOS.