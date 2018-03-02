If you own an iPhone X you might have already noticed how easy it is to accidentally open Apple Pay from the lock screen. The access shortcut is a simple double-click on the side button and it’s easy to trigger it in various situations, sometimes without even being aware of it.

It is possible to disable Apple Pay side button access on your iPhone X and it’s a practical solution for those who find this shortcut more annoying than practical.

How to disable Apple Pay side button access on your iPhone X

Keep in mind that once you disable Apple Pay side button access on your iPhone X, this will only deactivate the shortcut. The Apple Pay service and your Wallet will still be functional. However, you will have to manually open the Apple Pay app whenever you need to use it.

On older iPhone models, you could launch Apple Pay by double-clicking the Home button. Since the iPhone X doesn’t have a Home button, that function has been taken by the side power button.

With that said, here’s how you can disable Apple Pay side button access on your iPhone X:

Go to Settings -> Wallet & Apple Pay.

Find the option called “Double-Click Side Button” and disable it. That’s it!

From now you, double-pressing the side button won’t launch Apple Pay (or anything else for that matter). It will simply turn the screen on and off.

If you ever want to enable the Apple Pay side button access on your iPhone X you simply need to return to the Wallet & Apple Pay screen in the Settings app and toggle on the “Double-Click Side Button” option.

Nevertheless, if you don’t use Apple Pay often and you’re also prone to launching it by accident via the side button it’s worth keeping it disabled.

