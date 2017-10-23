OLED screens don’t need any power to display black pixels, which is why having a black wallpaper can be a simple way to save some battery power on any device with an OLED screen.

Because of this, smartphones with OLED screens made by various manufacturers have a feature called always-on display that shows important information on a black background while the devices are locked. Obviously, this won’t drain too much battery but sometimes even that small power saving counts.

Both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL have a similar feature called Ambient Display since these devices also have OLED screens. As cool as it may look, you can disable the Always-on Ambient Display feature on your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, if you want to save some battery and/or spare the display from wear and tear.

How to disable the Always-on Ambient Display on your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL

To begin with, launch the Settings app and go to Display -> Advanced. This will open an extended list of options.

Scroll down through the Advanced Display menu and tap the “Ambient display” option. On the following screen, disable the “Always on” option.

Even though you’ve disabled the “Always on” option, every time you pick up the phone you’ll still see the Ambient Display for a couple of seconds. While this won’t drain your battery you can completely get rid of it.

Simply return to the Ambient Display screen and select the option called “Lift to check phone”. Toggle it off on the following screen and you won’t be seeing the black and white overview when you pick up your phone.

From then on, your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL will wake only when you double-tap the display, press the power button or scan your fingerprint.

Has disabling the Always-on Ambient Display on your Pixel 2 helped improve its battery life? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

Don’t miss: 5 New Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL features you should try

Share this post if you liked it and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ to stay up to date with the latest apps, games, guides and everything Android, and iOS.