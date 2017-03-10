Customize the Phone app’s interface with Phone Tools tweak

The limited degree of visual customization available in the stock iOS is much expanded once you jailbreak your device. Phone Tools tweak is one of the latest additions to Cydia ad allows you to customize the interface of your Phone app.

However, it’s not about changing color themes or adding/removing effects. The purpose of Phone Tools tweak is much more functional as it lets you disable features you don’t really use.

While there have been similar tweaks for other iOS stock apps, Phone Tools is the first one designed for the Phone app in iOS 10.

Once you install it, you can go to the tweak’s preferences pane available in the Settings app to start customizing the interface of the Phone app.

As you can see, the tweak lets you hide/show various interface elements such as the keypad, favorites and contacts tabs, as well as normal, third-party and FaceTime call logs. It even lets you enable or disable the keypad sound that plays when dialing phone numbers.

With Phone Tools you can quickly get rid of those Phone app features you never use. I definitely appreciate the tweak also allows us to filter the clutter from third-party apps.

Obviously, you might not need all of the features available in Phone Tools tweak, but I’m sure you can find at least a few in there which may come in handy.

You can download Phone Tools for free from Cydia’s BigBoss repo. Nevertheless, be aware the tweak supports only jailbroken iPhones running iOS 9 and iOS 10.

Have you tried Phone Tools and which of its settings do you like best? Let us know in the comments section.

