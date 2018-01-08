Bitcoin might be the most popular cryptocurrency, but there are others on the rise and Ethereum is among them. Also known as Ether, this coin has great potential and if its growth continues it will soon be worth over $1000. For this reason, we’re going to show you the best Ethereum wallets for iPhone.

If you’d like to mine, buy or sell Ether, you’re going to need a reliable wallet. While there are many types of wallets (including hardware and paper wallets), the software kind is often the most practical.

Best Ethereum wallets for iPhone

Truth be told, Ether is still a young coin being almost 3 years old so when it comes to wallets the options are somewhat limited compared to Bitcoin. However, there are still some excellent choices out there so keep reading to find out the best Ethereum wallets for iPhone.

Coinbase

Coinbase is a friendly Ethereum wallet you can use to both store and purchase more Ether. It has a practical layout and various useful features such as price charts, passcode protection and the option to remotely disable your iPhone’s access to the wallet in case it gets lost or stolen.

Luno Bitcoin Wallet

Luno Bitcoin Wallet may have Bitcoin in its name but it supports Ether, allowing you to store, buy, and sell both coins. You can also easily send and receive Ethereum, convert it into local currency and view comprehensive pricing charts. Furthermore, the app provides support for QR codes and a streamlined in-app identity verification process.

Blockchain

Blockchain is one of the most popular Bitcoin wallets but it also supports Ethereum. The app allows you to safely store Ether, as well as send and receive it. The app’s security is robust, to say the least, thanks to features such as two-factor authentication and pin protection.

On top of that, it provides QR code support, and over 20 currency conversion rates.

Jaxx Blockchain Wallet

Jaxx Blockchain Wallet is a multi-currency wallet that provides support for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and a few more coins. It displays the balance in USD, as well as your local currency and makes it easy to convert between all the supported cryptocurrencies. It also allows you to transfer funds from paper wallets.

These are the best Ethereum wallets for iPhone at the moment but there are other respectable apps so if you have another wallet you can recommend share it in the comments section!

