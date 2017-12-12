The iOS Gmail app has recently received support for third-party email accounts which is great news. This means you can finally manage even non-Google email addresses in the Gmail app. As expected, it’s very easy to add a third-party email account to Gmail for iOS but since this feature is new, we’ll show you how to do it!

The latest update Gmail for iOS has received, finally added support for third-party email accounts, supporting popular providers such as Outlook, Yahoo, iCloud, Hotmail, and other IMAP email accounts. The same update brings an improved layout for iPhone X users – there are no dramatic changes, just a UI optimized for the iPhone X screen.

How to add a third-party email account to Gmail for iOS

To start, make sure your Gmail app is up to date. Then, launch it on your iPhone or iPad and log into your Gmail account.

On Gmail’s main screen, tap the hamburger button to open the side menu. Then, tap the small down arrow next to your Gmail address. From the side menu, select “Manage accounts”.

Finally, on the Accounts screen, select the “Add account” option. A list of supported email services will be displayed. Select the one you want to use and enter your credentials.

You might be prompted to grant Gmail permission to access information of the service you’re using.

Once the new account has been added, you can easily switch between your accounts from the side menu. That’s it!

