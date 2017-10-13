How To Activate Siri on the iPhone X

Apple boasts the iPhone X as being “all screen” but this new and attractive design needed a few compromises to happen. One of them is the removal of the iconic home button which means you can’t use it to perform familiar actions. If you want to activate Siri on the iPhone X, it’s done in a different way compared to older iPhones that still have a physical home button.

We’ve already talked about how you can perform other essential actions on the iPhone X and activating Siri is just as easy since the new gestures are very intuitive.

Activate Siri on the iPhone X without a Home Button

Even without a Home Button, Apple makes it easy to activate Siri on the iPhone X. Of course, you have the option to use the “Hey Siri” voice command as on older iPhones, it’s still possible to enable the virtual assistant using a physical command.

You simply need to press and hold the large side button for 2-3 seconds. You can exit Siri by swiping up from the bottom of the screen, or by quickly pressing the side button which will return you to the home screen.

It’s also worth mentioning that the new way of accessing Siri using the side button on the iPhone X favors accidental triggers, especially when you keep the device in your pocket so you might want to be careful with that.

