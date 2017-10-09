The new iPhone X takes gestures pretty seriously, especially since Apple didn’t implement a home button on the device. That’s a necessary compromise if you want an iPhone that’s all screen. If you want to access the Control Center of the iPhone X you should know this is one of the actions that is now a gesture instead of a button press combination like on earlier iPhone models.

To access the home screen on the iPhone X you just need to swipe up from the bottom edge of any screen. Yes, that used to be the gesture used to open the Control Center which means you’ll need to do something different if you want to bring it up on the iPhone X. Keep reading to find out how!

How to access the Control Center on the iPhone X

To access the Control Center on the iPhone X you just need to swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen. Be sure to use the upper-right corner because if you swipe from upper-left or upper-center you’ll open your notifications instead.

If you use the Control Center mostly for accessing the flashlight toggle, you can get to the same feature without having to open the Control Center. While on the lock screen, simply swipe up on the flashlight icon in the bottom-left corner. I’m sure you’ll appreciate the new flashlight shortcut on the lock screen when you’re in the dark and you need some light a.s.a.p.

The iPhone X might be forcing us to learn how to use our smartphones again but it’s full of small and intuitive gestures designed to make our lives easier.

Do you like the new way of accessing the Control Center on the iPhone X or you would rather use the old method? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

