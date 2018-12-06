7 Awesome Christmas mobile games for Android and iOS

It’s almost time to get festive so in preparation for this year’s holidays, you might want to get into the Christmas spirit early. If you’re eagerly awaiting for the Holy Night we have some fun Christmas mobile games you can enjoy on your Android or iOS device.

Best Christmas mobile games

To keep you entertained we selected some of the best Christmas mobile games which range from adictive puzzles to hidden object games and even farm simulation. Check them out and let the fun begin!

Christmas Sweeper 3





Christmas Sweeper 3 is a fun Candy Crush type of puzzle game but with a holiday festive theme. You just need to swap, drag, and sweep Christmas tiles to remove them. You can even power-up if you match at least four tiles and there are approximately 1,500 levels to play so the fun can keep going!

Download Christmas Sweeper 3 Android | iOS

Farm Snow: Happy Christmas





If you’re feeling like using your entrepreneurial skills perhaps you should visit Santa Claus on his North Pole farm and help him manage it during the busy holiday season. You’ll be making gifts, building snowmen, baking cookies and other fun stuff!

Tapping is the basic action for building and collecting things and the tasks will complete in real time.

Download Farm Snow: Happy Christmas Android | iOS

Christmas Stories: The Gift of the Magi

This hidden object game will place you in a mysterious winter tale sprinkled with mini games, collectibles, achievements, and bonus chapters to keep things interesting.

Your sister had done something bad so the evil spirit and her elves took her. Obviously, you’re the only one who can find her and get her back so she can be home for Christmas.

Download Christmas Stories: The Gift of the Magi Android | iOS

Bubble Blast Holiday





Bubble Blast Holiday is an exciting puzzle game that requires you to think fast! You will need to trigger chain reactions to burst Christmas characters and eliminate them with the fewest touches. Keep in mind that each bubble has a different specialty so it’s safe to say there won’t be time for boredom.

Download Bubble Blast Holiday Android | iOS

Winter Solitaire





Solitaire is a classic game that will never get old and this Christmas-themed version makes things even more exciting with powerups and cool rewards!

Download Winter Solitaire Android

Santa Fun Games

This game actually includes 9 different games all dressed up for the holiday season. You can make chain combos of various Christmas treats, run and jump over obstacles, slingshot toys into gift boxes, target practice using snowballs and more!

Download Santa Fun Games iOS

Delicious – Emily’s Christmas Carol

Oh, the decadent Christmas food is amazing but when you’ve just had enough how about cooking it for others, at least in a game?

Play as Emily and do your best to keep customers happy by prepping exactly what they order and then serve them and collect that hard earned cash. Managing a restaurant during Christmas season is crazy but also super fun!

Download Delicious – Emily’s Christmas Carol Android | iOS