6 New Google Maps tips and tricks to use it like a pro

If there’s one app that Google updates frequently it’s definitely Google Maps. It’s certainly not surprising – this is one of the most popular navigation apps and offers so much more than just directions on how to get somewhere.

For this reason, we’re going to show you some new Google maps tips & tricks that have been implemented in recent updates.

6 New Google Maps tips and tricks you need to know

Google Maps now provides a wealth of information including traffic data, public transportation schedules, and even cab fares. As a result, you can use it for a lot more than just navigation instructions so here are some of our favorite new Google Maps tips and tricks.

1. Ask questions

Google owns the world’s largest search engine so it makes sense you can ask questions in Google Maps as well. The app lets you ask questions to find more information about things like payment methods, business addresses, payment methods and so on.

On top of that, you can also answer other users’ questions and upvote answers posted by other community members.

2. Save a parking spot

I think most decently sized cities have areas where it’s difficult to find a free parking space and even harder to find it once you return to your car. Luckily, Google Maps includes a feature called Save your parking that lets you easily get back to your car in a crowded location.

Tap on the blue dot and select Save your parking on the following screen. Furthermore, you can add more details, specifically Parking notes and Time left. The latter can alert you a short while before parking time is over so you can remove the car on time.

3. Find parking spots

With some areas having terrible traffic and hard to find parking spots. Google Maps has us covered on this one as well since the app provides parking difficulty icons such as Medium to Easy and Limited. This way you can plan your route for the most accessible parking spot and spare yourself a headache.

4. Find public transport options

This feature is currently available only in a select number of countries but useful nonetheless. Google Maps now provides information on metro routes, but also fare and distance, plus you can use this data to plan your trips using public transportation.

You can view all available metro connections for a certain start station by tapping the arrow next to it on the map.

5. Book an Uber

A while back, Google Maps integrated Uber cabs which allowed us to book cars directly from the app. Other cab companies have been added since then, although they will likely vary from one country to another.

Except for Uber, you won’t be able to book cabs from other companies but you can view estimated fares and compare the prices before you choose one of them. You can access the cab options after you tap on public transport mode. There, you’ll be able to enter the route, compare the fares, then book using the dedicated app.

6. Track your friends

This might sound creepy at first but there are harmless (and not stalker-related) reasons why you’d need this. Let’s say you’re meeting with a friend, isn’t it nice you can see where he or she is and estimate an ETA? Or maybe you want to track your child? Well, it’s possible.

To use this feature tap on the left sliding menu then tap again on Location Sharing. There, you can set the share location period between 15 minutes up to 3 days. Then, you can share the link via any messaging app.

What other cool Google Maps features are you using? Let us know in the comments section!

