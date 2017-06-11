Use this trick to hide the status bar on your iPhone

iOS is getting more intuitive with every update but there’s not much room when it comes to visual customization unless you have a jailbroken device. Luckily, we come across system glitches every now and then that give a bit more freedom (even though just for a short while) and the latest one makes it possible to hide the status bar on your iPhone.

It’s true, the status bar is useful to a certain extent, but I feel like many users would rather give it up for some extra screen real estate.

How to hide the status bar on your iPhone

The trick we’re going to talk about is not a jailbreak and it only works on iOS 10 devices but it does let you hide the status bar on your iPhone with ease in just a few steps.

To begin with, navigate to the “Today” widget screen which you can find to the left of the home screen. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and tap on the round “Edit” button and on the “Search” bar at the same time.

Press the home button and you will see your status bar is now black. To make it invisible on the home screen, open any app and wait for 3-4 seconds then hit the home button again and it should be completely hidden.

This trick only hides the status bar on the home screen, so it will still be visible when using apps. Also, it still lets you access the Notification Center from any screen.

And if you’ve hidden the status bar and decide you need it back, you just need to restart your device and it will be displayed again.

Do you prefer using your iPhone with or without a status bar? Let us know in the comments section.

