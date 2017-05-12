[Tip] Select call type in iOS Phone app via 3D Touch

Anyone that has a recent iPhone knows 3D Touch offers numerous useful shortcuts that let you perform tasks quickly and easily. Nevertheless, some of the features available through 3D Touch are not obvious and often ignore. For example, it’s possible to select call type in iOS Phone app via 3D Touch.

Many users are still unaware of this useful option that’s been available in the stock Phone app for quite some time.

How to select call type in iOS Phone app via 3D Touch

You’re probably going to be surprised this particular 3D Touch shortcut was staring you in the face every time you made a call.

On the Keypad screen of the Phone app, type in the phone number you want to call and 3D Touch the green call button. A menu will be displayed with the call type options so you can select one before making the call.

The same menu can be accessed for any of your contacts that have a phone number. Simply access that number’s associated contact and force tap on the ‘Call’ option.

Did you know you can use 3D Touch to select call type in iOS Phone app and do you find this feature useful? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

