[Tip] Make icons bigger in iOS 10

Modern smartphone screens, including the ones of iPhones have amazing colors, contrast and resolution but it might be enough if you have poor eyesight. One thing that might just do the trick, is to make icons bigger in iOS 10.

To do this, we’re going to use the feature called Display Zoom, which is available for iPhone 6 and 7 devices.

How to make icons bigger in iOS 10

Launch the Settings app and go to Display & Brightness.

Scroll down a bit and in the Display Zoom section, tap on View.

As you can see, the Standard View is used by default. You can select Zoomed instead and swipe the screen to the left and right to view a preview.

Tap on Set and you’ll receive a pop-up dialog notifying you that changing this feature will restart the device. Tap on ‘Use Zoomed’ and once your iPhone reboots you can go ahead and enjoy the larger home screen icons. Furthermore, the text will be enlarged in all apps.

If at some point you want to revert icons to their normal size, return to the Display Zoom section in the Settings app, tap on View and select Standard. Going back to the standard icon size will also require an iPhone restart.

Did you make icons bigger in iOS 10 and are you enjoying their larger size or have you reverted them to the standard dimensions? Let us know in the comments section below.

