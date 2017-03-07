[Tip] Get rid of Handwriting in iOS Messages app

iOS 10 came with a lot of new features for the Messages app which is great with a few minor exceptions. One of them is the Handwriting canvas, that seems to randomly pop up and has annoyed many users. There are a few methods to get rid of Handwriting in iOS Messages app although you can’t completely disable it.

Normally, this feature has it uses but I trust not many users prefer to handwrite their message replies all the time, so for the most part, it’s one of those features you’d use occasionally to give the conversation a personal touch.

How to get rid of Handwriting in iOS Messages app

While there’s a ton of fun features in Messages on iOS 10, there’s one feature that seems to draw the ire of nearly all users: the Handwriting canvas.

The quickest way to get rid of Handwriting in iOS Messages app is to rotate the device into landscape orientation. This will trigger the Handwriting feature, but instead of using it, simply tap te keyboard button in the lower-right corner.

This will bring up the keyboard instead of the Handwriting screen, and even if you rotate your device, you will still see the keyboard.

Obviously, this is more of a preventive measure which you will need to do everytime you want to send a reply but it’s a quick and effective fix. Even if the Handwriting canvas will randomly appear at a later time, you can tap that keyboard icon one more time to get rid of it.

A permanent solution is to use a third-party keyboard. This will ensure you never have to deal with the Handwriting feature again. There are plenty of options to choose from, including very popular apps like GBoard, Swype and SwiftKey. No doubt, after a bit of trial and error you will surely find your daily driver.

Once you install a keyboard app, navigate to Settings -> General -> Keyboard -> Keyboards then tap on the ‘Add New Keyboard’ option. All you have left to do is select the name of the newly installed keyboard from the menu.

Share this post if you liked it and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ to stay up to date with the latest apps, games, guides and everything Android, iOS, and Windows Phone.