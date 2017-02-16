[Tip] Disable sound in Facebook News Feed videos on iPhone

Facebook is rolling out a new update that brings several improvements for watching videos in the news feed. Nevertheless, one of these features will likely not be appreciated by many users – videos will auto-play with sound by default. Even so, you can disable sound in Facebook News Feed videos on iPhone, web and other supported platforms.

No need to wake up your entire family just because you decided to scroll through your news feed late at night. While Facebook seems to believe it’s a good idea for videos to automatically start playing with sound, I still think this should be an opt-in feature and not enabled by default.

For those unaware of the update, at the very least the sound of the news feed videos will fade in, so they do have a couple of seconds to lower the volume or mute their device before it plays too loudly.

How to disable sound in Facebook News Feed videos on iPhone

With that said, there’s no need for you to watch those videos auto-play with sound, so here’s how you can disable it on your iPhone.

Open the Facebook app, and tap on the menu button located in the lower right corner. Select Settings.

In the following menu, tap on Account Settings.

Select Sounds to continue.

Finally, all you have left to do is to disable the option called ‘Videos in News Feed Start With Sound’.

If you don’t have this option it’s because the feature is still rolling out and it might take a bit of time to reach your account.

Note: Be aware that after you disable sound in Facebook News Feed videos on iPhone, it will only affect your iOS device. If you want your videos to play muted while browsing Facebook on the web, you need to disable the option from your web browser. You can find it in your account’s Settings in the Videos section.

What do you think about this new feature, and do you plan on keeping the sound on for your News Feed videos?

