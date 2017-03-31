[Tip] Stop app rating & review popups in iOS

It’s true the occasional popup prompting you to rate and review an app can support talented developers but these popups can also be incredibly annoying. While you should still take the time to rate and review a great app you rely on, you can stop app rating & review popups in iOS and use the manual method instead.

iOS 10.3 which your device would need to be running, allows us to disable the review and rating popups so you’ll never see another one again.

It’s exceptionally easy to stop app rating & review popups in iOS but keep in mind your iPhone or iPad needs to run iOS 10.3 since this option is not available in earlier versions.

How to stop app rating & review popups in iOS

Open the Settings app and navigate to “iTunes & App Stores”.

There, find the option called “In-App Ratings & Reviews” and switch off the toggle to disable it.

From then on, you should not be seeing any app rating and review requests on your iOS device. Should you ever change your mind, you can return to the above-mentioned Settings screen and turn the “In-App Ratings & Reviews” option back on. This will ensure you receive the occasional rating & review prompt just like before.

Like I already said, you should still take the time to at least rate the apps you like, and even those you dislike (to help other users). However, you can do it manually via the App Store so those popups are definitely something we can all live without.

