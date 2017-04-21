Just a few days ago, Google updated Google Maps for iOS, adding some new features which include a timeline feature, a lock screen widget, and an iMessage app, making it possible to share your current location in iMessage with Google Maps.

The iMessage app makes it possible to share your location with one of your contacts directly from iMessage. This was already possible with Apple Maps, but if you prefer Google Maps, you can now use it instead.

How to share your current location in iMessage with Google Maps

You don’t need to manually install anything if you already have the latest version of Google Maps on your iOS device. The Google Maps iMessage app is automatically installed along with the main app.

The iMessage extension can be used to share your current location with any other friend that uses iMessage. The contact will be able to see your location in the conversation, but also tap on it to open Google Maps with the pinpointed location.

To share your current location in iMessage with Google Maps, launch the Messages app and open or create a new iMessage conversation.

Tap on the ‘Apps’ button. If you see the keyboard, tap on the arrow button next to the typing box, then tap once more on the ‘Apps’ button.

On the Apps page, locate the Google Maps iMessage app and select it. Once your location is detected, tap on the ‘Send’ button and then tap once more on the second send button found next to the typing field. That’s it! The recipient will now see your current location with the option to expand it in Google Maps.

