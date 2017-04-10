While iOS 10 is quite intuitive (maybe except when navigating the Settings app) some of its features are not exactly easy to discover. However, there are also exceptions – those features that are staring you in the face but you keep ignoring them. One of these options lets you set a reminder for an incoming call on your iPhone.

If you have an incoming phone call that you can’t answer right away but you want to make sure you don’t forget to all back, you can use your iPhone’s “Remind Me” feature.

How to set a reminder for an incoming call on your iPhone

The “Remind Me” feature only appears for incoming phone calls, and if you try it once, I’m sure you will continue to use it in the future.

The next time you get a call you can’t answer at that moment but you still want to call back, tap on the “Remind Me” option.

You will have the option to set your phone to remind you in one hour about the phone call. Depending on the location services you have enabled, you might also see options to be reminded when you leave work or home, for example.

Of course, you can also use the Reminder app directly to set a call reminder or simply ask Siri to do it for you. Nevertheless, the fact you can set a reminder for an incoming call on your iPhone is also convenient since you can do it on the spot with no risk of forgetting about it.

Alternatively, you can use iPhone’s message responder for incoming calls, which will send the caller a message from a preset message list.

Have you ever used the “Remind me” button for incoming calls and do you find it useful?

