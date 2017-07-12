iOS 11 comes with a new and very useful feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving. This feature is designed to ensure you don’t get incoming notifications while you’re driving. Since you might want to tell those who are trying to contact you that you’re unavailable at the moment, it’s possible to set a custom Do Not Disturb While Driving auto reply in iOS 11.

With Do Not Disturb While Driving enabled, anyone that’s trying to call or message you will automatically receive a message that lets them know you’re driving and you’ll get back to them as soon as possible.

How to set a custom Do Not Disturb While Driving auto reply in iOS 11

As I already mentioned, the message is sent automatically but you can easily change its contents. Here’s how you can set a custom Do Not Disturb While Driving auto reply in iOS 11.

Go to Settings -> Do Not Disturb. In the ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ section, select the “Auto-Reply” option.

On the following screen, you can view the default auto reply message. To edit it, you just need to tap on the box and enter your own text.

You might wonder what happens if someone is trying to contact you actually has an emergency. Do Not Disturb While Driving is smart, so if someone is repeatedly trying to reach you via calls or messages, they will receive another automated message that tells them they can reply with the word “Urgent” for their original message to reach your device.

Another thing you can do is select which of your contacts will receive the auto reply message while Do Not Disturb While Driving is enabled on your device. The default setting ensures only your Favorites receive the auto-reply, but you can set it to be sent out to all of your contacts or disable it completely.

To do this, navigate to Settings -> Do Not Disturb. In the “Do Not Disturb While Driving” section, select “Auto-reply To”. On the following menu, select “No One” if you want to disable the auto-reply message, or “All Contacts” if you want your entire list of contacts to be included and not just your Favorites.

Keep in mind that all sent auto-replies will either use your data plan or count as a text message. As a result, you might want to consider how many and how often people are trying to contact you while you’re driving before customizing the settings mentioned above.

The Do Not Disturb While Driving feature is currently available in iOS 11 beta. Unless you’re enrolled in the beta program you won’t have it available on your iPhone or iPad and you’ll need to wait until iOS 11 is released to the public this fall.

