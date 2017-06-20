These days it exceptionally easy to transfer money using your mobile device and there are various apps that allow you to do it such as Venmo, Square Cash, Facebook Messenger and Snapchat. However, Apple is working on alternative solutions as well, which is why starting with iOS 11 we can send and receive Apple Pay Cash using iMessage.

Before we jump to the actual guide, keep in mind this feature is currently in iOS 11 beta so it hasn’t been released to the public yet. However, as soon as the first stable version of iOS 11 is rolled out, you will be able to use it.

How to send and receive Apple Pay Cash using iMessage in iOS 11

The Messages app gained some new features in iOS 11, among which you will find a few new screen effects, a revamped app drawer, a business chat, iCloud syncing and of course, Apple Pay integration.

To send and receive Apple Pay Cash using iMessage you will first need to set up Apple Pay, in case you haven’t already done so.

To configure Apple Pay, open the Settings app and navigate to Wallet & Apple Pay -> Add Credit or Debit Card. You don’t even need to manually type your card information since iOS lets you use your camera instead.

Once the card information is entered, you will be prompted to type in the three-digit security code that’s on the back of your card.

Assuming your bank and card work with Apple Pay, there’s nothing else you need to do. However, keep in mind you might need to contact your bank after adding your card in Apple Pay – if that’s the case your phone will notify you.

With your card set up, it’s time to open the Messages app to test the cash transfer. Start a new conversation with a friend or open an existing one and bring up the app drawer. Apple Pay will be among the iMessage extensions you can use, so tap on it.

Then, enter the amount of money and select the type of transfer that should be performed. When someone else requests money from you, you will also be able to tap on that message and use the on-screen options to approve or deny the payment.

The money you receive via Apple Pay is automatically stored as a digital Apple Pay Cash card. You can use this card to transfer the funds to your bank, send money to someone else, as well as spending at online and physical locations that support Apple Pay.

