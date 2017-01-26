Save songs to your Spotify playlist from anywhere in iOS with Quickify tweak

If you own a jailbroken iPhone or iPad running iOS 9 and you’re also a Spotify user you’re probably going to love Quickify tweak. This is a new tweak that allows you to save any song you’re listening to your Spotify playlists.

For this purpose, the tweak adds a new button to the Lock Screen and to Control Center’s Now Playing view.

Of course, this is not useful when you’re listening to already saved songs, but if you’re listening to music discovery playlists or radio stations, Quickify tweak allows you to save a new tune in the simplest manner.

You don’t even need to unlock your device to save the song since the button added by Quickify is also available on the Lock Screen. If a song wasn’t saved yet the button shows a “+” sign, and once you save it, it will display a check mark.

You can save a song the same way from the Control Center and you’ll find it under my saved tracks in the Spotify app.

Quickify doesn’t just make it easy to save a new song, it allows you to do it in a way that doesn’t require locking the device, or leaving the current app. You can download Quickify tweak from Cydia’s BigBoss repository if you have a jailbroken iOS 9 iPhone or iPad and you will also need the Spotify app installed in order to use it. For now, it doesn’t support iOS 10 jailbroken devices.

Share this post if you liked it and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ to stay up to date with the latest apps, games, guides and everything Android, iOS, and Windows Phone.