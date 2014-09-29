Rumors: Android L and Nexus 9 Release Dates

Every Android user is excited for Android L release date, or the new Nexus 9 unveiling, or both. If we look at the history of Android OS unveilings and roll-outs, there is a definitive six month cool down period between the unveiling and the OS roll out. This year, Google showcased its new Android L (Lollipop? Lemon Pie?) in June, 2014, which could mean we might as well grow grey and bald waiting for the next OS version.

However, two days ago Android-centered tech mainstream spread the word of joy – we might not have to wait that long. Paul O’Brien, founder of a UK Android-focused website MoDaCo.com published a leak on his Twitter timeline, mentioning a reliable source hinting at October 15 or 16th being a possible release date of the upcoming HTC Nexus 9, dubbed as Babel at the HTC.

While nothing is know about the anonymous source, Paul O’Brien is believed to be a credible source posting only the verified information. Android Authority also refers to two other different insider sources confirming the HTC Nexus 9 unveiling date to be either October 15th or 16th. The same undisclosed sources hint at Android L to be revealed in mid-October, possibly October 24th, with the final version of the new Android OS rolling out on November 1st.

Android Authority cites sources also referring to the two new Moto Nexus 6 models – 5.2-inch and 5.9-inch variants likely to be ready to ship on November 1.

So, once again, the rumor has it that we might see the official show off of the new Android 5 or L operating system in mid-October, possibly 24th, with the possible roll out on November, 1st. The more or less same dates are rumored for the new HTC Nexus 9 unveiling (October 15-16th), and then there is the little known of Moto Nexus 6 smartphones.

Obviously, we all expect the new hardware come powered by the all-new Android OS and the Material Design. Nonetheless, let us not burn out expecting something we haven’t heard of from the official sources yet. In the meantime, we at PocketMeta will have the dates October 15-16, October 24th and November 1st imprinted in our subconscious, chanting mantras to help Google please unveil the next flagships and most importantly the new OS this fall, because we can’t wait any longer.

Multiply that by the huge fragmentation we have in the Android market, and the usual roll out of the new OS Google sticks to – first they make it available for OTA download for select Nexus devices in the USA (a couple thousands users) and let it linger for a while. This approach might make perfect sense when Google lets a limited number of users get their hands-on experience with the new OS and report performance bugs, if any. Then Google grants the rest of the US users on a larger scale, and in a couple of weeks, other countries jump on the bandwagon. That only concerns the Nexus line of devices, with everyone else having to wait till the device manufacturers release the updates, or the wireless carriers. Either way, some have to wait for months for the update to come, including the Samsung flagships.

Finally, there is no way Google can tolerate iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus with the all new iOS 8, and 8.0.2 dominating the tech headlines and inhabiting the tech communities forums much longer. There is a chance Google might schedule the new Nexus devices and Android L unveiling to cloud the new iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3 unveiling. Don’t you simply love watching the battle of the giants? Are you excited for the new breed of Nexus devices, or Android L release? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Sources: Android Authority, Daily Tech, IBTimes, Paul O’Brien [Twitter].