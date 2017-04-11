If you’re privacy conscious, you might want to reconsider your decision of providing some of your installed apps with Camera access. Luckily, it’s exceptionally easy to revoke Camera access for specific apps in iOS so you can do it with very little effort.

Even if you have apps to which you’ve previously granted Camera access you can revoke it at any time. And also, iOS simplifies this task by letting you see the complete list of apps that can currently access your iPhone or iPad’s camera.

How to revoke Camera access for specific apps in iOS

Maybe you have some apps you just don’t want to trust with Camera access anymore, or you just want to make sure your kids won’t be able to post photos without you knowing about it. Regardless of your reasons, here’s how you can revoke Camera access for specific apps in iOS.

Open the Settings app on your iOS device and navigate to Privacy -> Camera.

On the Camera Settings screen, you will be able to see the complete list of apps that can currently access the camera of your iPhone or iPad. Just scroll through it and turn off the toggle next to the apps for which you want to revoke Camera access.

Pretty easy, right? The apps for which you revoked Camera access won’t be able to use your device’s camera anymore.

Also, if you want to grant an app Camera access again, you just need to return to the Camera screen in your device’s Privacy settings and turn the toggle back on.

It’s true that many apps rightfully request Camera access since some of their features won’t work otherwise. Trust issues aside, if you don’t use their camera related features there’s no point in allowing these apps to access your Camera.

