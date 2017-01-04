iOS Restrictions is an excellent security feature designed to prevent unauthorized changes to your iPhone or iPad’s settings, various apps and App Store purchases. If you lost or forgot your Restrictions Passcode, no need to worry. Today we’re going to show you a few ways to reset Restrictions Passcode on iPhone and iPad.

To begin with, you need to be aware the Restrictions passcode is not the same as the iOS device passcode you use to lock the screen. Of course, you can always set the Restrictions passcode to be the same as the lock screen passcode, which is not ideal in terms of security, but it does mean you only have one passcode to remember.

How to reset Restrictions Passcode on iPhone

Before you attempt to reset Restrictions Passcode on iPhone or iPad, you should first try all the possible passcodes you think might be correct and ask anyone that could possibly know the passcode.

While it is possible to reset Restrictions Passcode on iPhone, the bad news is you will need to reset your iOS device to factory settings, which means all the personal information in it will be wiped which includes photos, contacts, videos, notes and so on.

The first thing you need to do is backup your iOS devices. The safest way to go about it is to perform backups to both iCloud and iTunes since reseting the Restrictions passcode can only be done if you format and erase the device.

Once you’ve performed the backups, open the Settings app and navigate to General -> Reset.

Here, select “Reset All Content and Settings”. This will wipe all data on your iPhone or iPad so don’t use this option before you back up your device.

Resetting the device is an extreme solution but it is the only way to remove the old Restrictions passcode in order to set up a new one. If you choose to restore a backup made with the old Restrictions passcode, the passcode itself will also be restored which is certainly not what you need.

For this reason, it is critical you manually backup the device before resetting it.

You can find various other methods online which claim to reset the Restrictions Passcode without having to restore your iPhone or iPad. Most of these involve third-party applications which may pose security risks. As a result, for the time being, the only safe way to reset the Restrictions Passcode is to restore your iOS device.

While it’s a good idea to try out possible passcodes before you go through all the hassle of resetting your devices, you shouldn’t blindly try too many combinations. If you enter too many wrong passcodes, the Restrictions passcode entry will lock down at some point, and you will need to either connect your device to iTunes or wait for a period of time to access password entry again.

Did you ever need to reset Restrictions Passcode on iPhone?

