Record iPhone or iPad screen without a computer with iRec

iRec is offering a simple way to record iPhone or iPad screen without a computer and no jailbreak is required. For now, the app is only soft launched so you can only get it by installing the IPA file from the official website.

Also, you will need to use Cydia Impactor to install the IPA file for which you need a computer running Mac, Windows or Linux. Even if you never used Cydia Impactor before, you will find all the files you need to download, as well as setup instructions on iRec’s website.

The app lets you record iPhone or iPad screen without a computer and tweak a few settings for the recorded video output such as resolution, color scheme, FPS, channels, audio sources and sample rate among others.

For those that have a jailbroken iPhone or iPad things get a bit easier, courtesy of a Reddit user that was kind enough to upload iRec to his Cydia repo. If you’d like to install it as a tweak you can download iRec by adding Thecydia.yourepo.com to your Cydia sources.

While it is possible to download and install iRec on non-jailbroken devices running iOS 7-10, let’s hope its developers will manage to make it available in the App Store. For someone that’s not too tech savvy, installing the IPA file via Cydia Impactor can be intimidating.

Nevertheless, iRec works very well and if you need a reliable way to record iPhone or iPad screen without a computer, it’s worth going through the installation process, even if it’s not a one-tap action.

Have you tried iRec and how do you like the app? Let us know in the comments section!

