[Tip] Prioritize app downloads with 3D Touch

It’s nice that we can browse the App Store and set multiple apps in the download queue. But if you want to use one of those apps as soon as possible, there’s no need to wait for all of them to download. You can easily prioritize app downloads with 3D Touch assuming your device supports it.

It might not make a huge difference if you’re downloading just a couple of apps, but it can save you the wait if you have more of them in the queue. Of course, the download time also depends on the connection speed, so if yours is on the slower side, it’s certainly worth to move the most urgently needed app to the top of the queue.

How to prioritize app downloads with 3D Touch

To prioritize app downloads with 3D Touch, you need a 3D Touch enabled device. Right now, the models with 3D Touch support are iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7 and 7 Plus.

Assuming you have one of these devices, all you need to do is 3D Touch the currently downloading app and tap on the ‘Prioritize Download’ option. This will move the app to the top of the queue and it will be downloaded first.

Nevertheless, the menu provides other useful quick options, allowing you to also pause the download process which can certainly be useful if you need to use the bandwidth for something else. It can also come in handy if you need to switch to cellular connection and you’d like to resume the download once you connect back to WiFi.

The ‘Cancel Download’ option is also available, which is great because you might change your mind about installing an app in the middle of the download process and it will save you the pain of installing and uninstalling it later.

Downloads can be canceled on non-3D Touch devices as well, but you would need to enter wiggle mode for this purpose so the 3D Touch option is much faster and convenient.

