Peek Launcher is a stylish and lightweight Android launcher

Custom launcher are awesome! They’re one of the easiest ways to customize your Android device and there’s no shortage of them. While the selection pool is quite large, there’s always room for new launchers and Peek Launcher is definitely worthy of attention.

There are no revolutionary features included, but it is a launcher focused on functionality and simple usage. Peek Launcher is perfect if you want a practical launcher that’s not bloated with features.

The launcher provides a T9-style numeric keyboard which allows you to search for any app and launch it in an instant. The way it works is very simple: you just need to enter the letters of the app you want to run and it will show up at the top of the search bar.

If you swipe the keyboard up, you can access a clean, black app drawer, and if you swipe down on the keyboard, Peek Launcher will open a Google search. Very convenient and practical!

Furthermore, you can access Android Nougat’s app shortcuts by swiping up or down on an app’s icon. And the good news is, you don’t even need to have Nougat installed in order to use them.

Peek Launcher also lets you pin apps, app shortcuts, websites and contacts to the home screen and everything will remain neatly organized. Since this particular launcher is focused on simplicity, you don’t get to fiddle with its looks very much but it does have a practical automated theming function. In other words, the launcher will identify your wallpaper’s main colors and apply them to its interface elements so it will blend nicely with practically zero effort on your part.

However, the small 2MB launcher does allow you to change its text and keyboard color if you’re a fan of visual customization. If you’d like to give it a try you can download Peek Launcher for free from the link below:

Install Peek Launcher (Google Play Store)

