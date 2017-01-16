If you’re just starting to use Bluetooth headphones with your Apple Watch it’s nice to eliminate the guess work and get right into it. The most obvious thing you need to do is to pair Bluetooth headphones with your Apple Watch. Of course, pairing Bluetooth speakers works the same way.

This might seem straightforward for someone that’s already familiar with the Apple Watch, but even for a novice, pairing the headphones with the iWatch is just a few taps away.

How to pair Bluetooth headphones with your Apple Watch

The first thing you need to do is make sure your Bluetooth headphones or speaker is in range and discoverable by other devices.

Then, click on the Digital Crown of the Watch and open Settings.

Tap on Bluetooth to continue.

When a new Bluetooth device is detected it will show up as Not Paired. Simply tap on the new device to pair it with your Watch.

Congratulations! You have successfully managed to pair Bluetooth headphones with your Apple Watch. From then one, you can simply switch on your Bluetooth headset or speakers and start the music on your watch to begin listening. You will be prompted to choose the device from a list of previously paired ones. Simply click on the one you want to use to reconnect it with the Watch.

There is no need to open the Bluetooth settings for a wireless headset that was already paired. That’s it!

