How To: iTools Guide To Troubleshooting & File Management For iOS Devices

By -
16
76431

Tips & Tricks to using the versatile and robust iOS managing tools, iTools. 

For those of you who are not aware of what iTools is, it’s a file management tool used for iOS. It has versions for both Windows and Mac OS X and is compatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, as long as it runs iOS 4.0 or higher it will work with iTools. Even though it is labeled as a file management tool, it’s really much more than that. iTools offers several features and tools that can help troubleshoot a multitude of issues with iOS devices. This guide will go over each of the highlighted features in iTools to help you understand the vast functionality of this little iOS toolbox. If you’ve been using an application like iFunBox for file management, get ready to toss that one out, because iTools offers everything iFunBox does, with a much simpler interface, and much more functionality. First though, we’re going to just go over some basic information about the application.

iTools is a very small standalone application that is just right around 3MB for both PC and Mac, standalone meaning that if doesn’t require a installation in order to run the program. Because its a standalone application without system dependencies you can place iTools on a USB thumb drive and bring it with you where ever you go. iTools is developed by Chinese company called ThinkSky and offers versions in English, Russian, French, and of course Chinese. About 98% of the application is translated, but don’t be too surprised if you see some Chinese text on some of the logos. At the time of this article, the English version is iTools 2013 Beta 0524, but there is a 2.0 version released in Chinese. iTools does download with an installer and there may be older versions that include packaged applications, so make sure you read through the installer to make sure you’re not getting any additional junk. The download listed at the bottom of this page is the official release and has no packaged software.

The most common use for iTools is used for File and App Management. If your device is jailbroken you’ll have a lot more options and uses with iTools, if it is not jailbroken you will still be able to access part of the file system and perform basic app management. We’ll be sure to point out features for jailbroken devices, anything that isn’t pointed out to be a jailbreak feature, isn’t and can be used on any device. If you’re interested in jailbreaking your device, you can check out our latest guide on jailbreaking iOS 7 here.

General Use

itools2

iTools offers the same kind of management that you would get uses iTunes, but with much much more functionality. The first tab on the left side labeled Applications will list all of the apps you have purchased or downloaded through the App Store from iTunes, for both iPad and iPhone, even if they’re not currently installed on the device. You’ll find tabs at the top to navigate to iPhone apps, iPad apps, and a tab that allows you to update apps as well. This only displays applications that were downloaded through iTunes or iTools, basically any apps that were downloaded with your computer.

itools4

Under the App Store option you’ll get exactly what you would expect, the App Store. You can purchase and download apps from this menu just as you would from your device or iTunes.

itools5

The Applications tab will show you all of the currently installed apps, and shared documents like iCloud game saves and documents. You can also update your apps from this menu using the update tab at the top. You can uninstall and create backups of each app, which can very helpful in creating single backups since iCloud is a all or nothing backup tool. If your device is jailbroken you can also install IPA or PXL files to your device. Most apps will not install without AppSync installed on your device, this can be a good tool if you’re a developer and want to test your app on your device, or if you want to install a app you have stored on your computer that is no longer listed in the App Store.

The Media tab will allow you to manage all of your videos, music, podcasts, ringtones, voice memos, and playlists. You can import, export, and delete files, as well as create your playlists. I find this menu to work much faster and simpler than the one used in iTunes.

The Photo tab will allow you to manage any pictures or albums saved on the device. You’re able to import, export, and delete images, as well as display them in a slideshow.

The Books tab also provides the same functionality, listing all of your books stored on the device, as well as allowing you to import, export, and delete books.

The Storage tab allows you to store files on the device to be later accessed by any computer. It works the same way a external drive would, so you can use your device as a USB thumb drive.

itools10

Under the Information tab you’ll find all of your contacts, messages, notes, bookmarks, calendar entries, and call history. This is a great tool to quickly access any of this information from iTools, whether you’re trying to find a text someone sent you months ago or need want to export some notes to your computer. All of the categories under the Information tab allow you to export the information to a CSV file. This is an excellent way to keep backups of messages or call logs without having them use up space on your device or iCloud service.

Tools & Troubleshooting

This next portion will cover the functions that can be very helpful in troubleshooting issues with your device. For instances, if your device has a cracked screen making it impossible to use the device, you’ll be able to connect the device to iTools and get access to the file system, desktop, crash logs, and more. The device will need to be powered on, so as long as you can get the device to boot up, these are excellent tools for troubleshooting issues with the device.

itools8

One of the main features you’ll see in iTools that you don’t get with iTunes is access to the File System. If your device is not jailbroken you’ll be restricted to only portions of the file system, but you’ll still have access to app data, downloads, photos, as well as some other areas. However, if you do have a jailbroken device you will be able to access the entire file system. In order to access the entire file system on a jailbroken device you will need the afc2add package installed on Cydia, for more information on how to install afc2add you can check out our guide here. Having access to the file system opens several troubleshooting and backup techniques, as you can pull any file off the device and store it on your computer, as well as add files directly from your computer to anywhere on the device. Note: If you’re using a jailbroken device and are trying to delete, move, or add files, make sure you are doing it through the RAW file system under the option that says FileSystem(Jailbreaked)

itools3

The tools menu offers a few basic options, you can create iTunes backups or turn on auto backup for iTunes, convert PXL files to IPA, associate IPA files with iTools, and even create ringtones. The ringtone creator is probably my favorite tool on this list, you can take any WAV or MP3 file and create it into a Ringtone by cutting out a portion of the track. Most of the real useful tools however, are located under the Advanced tab.

itools9Here’s where the real meat in troubleshoot lies. I can’t begin to count how many times using these features has helped me recover a corrupted app, save, or even file.

Open SSH Tunnel allows you to open a SSH connection between your computer and your device

Cleanup option will remove all the unneeded junk from your system like temporary files, cache, system thumbnails, as well as some other stuff. It’s a good tool to use if you’re having any weird issues with any apps.

System log will show a real-time log of everything happening on your device, so if a app is crashing or experiences problems, try pulling this tool up to get more information on what is happening. Note: As these are listed, these are advanced tools, if you’re unsure of how something works on the system it’s best to do some research and know what you’re working with before attempting to make changes on your system based on the information given in these logs.

Crash Log will open a folder with individual crash logs. Each of the logs are listed in PLIST format, which if you’re using a Windows OS you’ll need a PLIST editor or reader installed on your machine to view them. I would recommend PLIST Editor which can be downloaded for free on its official site here, a PLIST editor is included with OS X. This is by far the tool that I use the most, there have been times that I’ve worked with developers to try and recover a corrupted save or figure out why a app isn’t running on my device. Even if you don’t know what these crash reports mean, they can be invaluable to the developers. It will also hold system crash logs as well as apps, so if you’re dealing with a complete system crash it’s a great tool to use to find out what is causes your device to crash. If only people used this tool instead of posting 1 star reviews on the App Store that say “App crashes right away!” we would have way less apps that crash on the App Store.

iTunes Connection should be turned on to enable many of the functions of iTools, but if for any reason you don’t want iTools connecting to iTunes, this is where you can turn that off.

Shutdown will power off your device, useful if the power off option is not working

Reboot will restart your device, useful because iOS still for some unknown reason does not offer a restart option.

itools7

The Desktop feature is actually how I discovered iTools, I was looking for a program that could give a live stream from the device to my computer to record on-screen activity. iTools does have a Live Desktop option which displays whatever is on your screen into the application, it even allows you to take screen shots and record video. Unfortunately, it’s very slow and doesn’t work well to capture footage of games or even most apps. The Icon option however is extremely useful, you can manage your devices desktop by clicking and dragging icons to wherever you want. This makes organizing your desktop much faster, than trying to organize apps from the device itself. This is also a really useful tool to take screen shots of your desktop in case you’re planning to do a factory wipe, or if your screen is busted and you want a way to access your desktop.

Wrap-Up

So that’s a basic overview of all the functions and features within iTools, a very powerful tool that can help you manage every aspect of your iOS device, as well as troubleshooting games, apps, system issues, and also allowing you to create manual backups outside of iTunes or iCloud. Whatever type of troubleshooting or management you need done on your device, chances are that iTools has what you need. iTools is currently completely free, and a excellent alternative to using iFunBox or iTunes, it doesn’t have any annoying ads and provides a simple, yet robust approach to managing your device.

Download: iTools for Mac or PC

Discuss this on the forums

If you have any questions or comments regarding iTools, be sure to leave them in the comment section below. You can also like our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter, and add us to your circles in Google+ to keep yourself up to date on all things mobile.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Roshdy Salah

    i had a problem with my IPad 4

    its is disabled and i read an article that i can backup my devise with ITools even if the devise is locked, i downloaded it and tried to connect but i got a message says (your device is not connected to pc yet), although its already connected by ITunes as shown @ the attached pic

    please tell me what is the solution and if there is any other solution makes me get my password or even remove it without restoring device and lose all the data

    Many thanks in advance

    • ZacJumper

      When you connect your device, open iTunes. Unlock your device with your passcode, then click “try again”. Your iPad will be connected on iTunes. Don’t close iTunes. Open iTools. That’s it.

  • Ruchit Patel

    i had a problem with my iphone 4s

    it is connect with the itools but i can’t export n delete anything from my device. it shows the msg like this.

    please help me

  • FFen

    I’m trying to use the latest version (2.4.1) for the Mac. Its interface looks completely different and I see no way to get to crash logs (which is my primary reason to use it). I don’t want to jailbreak my phone. Is it possible?

  • AXad Ali

    this error given by itools while i drag video in iphone video…plz tell how can i resolve this problem…..

    • ZacJumper

      Hello, I had the same problem. You have to uninstal “Apple Mobile Device Support”, “Apple Application Support”, “Bonjour” then “iTunes”. Then go to http://www.oldapps.com/itunes.php?old_itunes=13819 and download this version of iTunes (11.1.3) then install it. Your problem will be resolved.

      • Jerson

        Why when i go to the live desktop it is so very slow and laggy

  • Rachel

    HI, I have a windows 7 laptop. I have an iphone 5s. I loaded iTools. I can see my icons when I go to Desktop and click on the Icons tab but when I click on the Live Desktop tab, all I see is a black screen with the iTools logo at the bottom. Can you tell me what I can do to fix this?

    • Peter Dobson

      I have the same problem. The odd thing is it used to work on my old phone. Now it wont work on ANY phone at all. Live desktop is just a grey screen. Any solutions?

  • Adalet

    So i backed up my apps and files the documents of it like always normally but when i restored it turns out only the apps backed up without the data does anyone have a reason or solution for this?

  • sandegro

    Hi,
    I am using iTools to get console logs through system log option. But I don’t know how to clear the log before I start testing. It always load more data then I want. I am a tester and when I find an issue I want to create a console log only for that issue.
    In Iphone configuration tool you had a reset button, where you was able to clear the log file before you start with your test. You only got the needed information.
    Now I am always looking at the time and then copy past it in notepad for example to save the needed information.
    Can someone help me out with this?

  • Mate jr

    Same like ruchit patel,,can you help me pocket meta??

  • boondock saint

    help me please i cant read what it wants me to check out and im screwed until then it wont let me manipulate anything but the iBooks

  • Mustafa

    HI, i have itools on widows 7 .i can not import ringtone and voice memmos to my iphone 5s , and can not make ringtone .
    and when try to import voice memmos the app of voice memmos on iphone not be open
    plz help

  • Andi Sugiarto

    my latest ios 10.0.1 iphone 6s not recognized by the latest itools 3.3.0.6
    what should i do?

  • Jeff Brown

    I have Windows 7. Installed iTunes 12.5.4.42. Have iTools3. iTools 3 will not recognize my iphone 5SE. Gives a error message about the Apple Mobile Device Service. I have been in Services and made sure it is on and on automatic. Can someone please help me?!!!!!