Hide tweets from your timeline based on keywords with TweetMuter tweak

If you’d like to make your Twitter feed a bit more relevant, without going to the extreme measure of unfollowing or completely muting too many people, TweetMuter tweak may come in handy. This tweak allows you to hide tweets based on keywords from your timeline.

The stock Twitter app has a feature called Muted Words, which only works for the notifications tab. The tweak relies on this feature but it also applies it to your timeline. This way, you don’t need to mute or unfollow people. You can just use specific keywords for topics you’re not interested in but pop up in your feed often to never see them again.

Besides hiding topics you’re simply not interested in, you can also use TweetMuter tweak to get rid of spam without putting too much effort into it.

If you want to hide specific phrases or words from your Twitter timeline, open the Twitter app ad go to Notifications -> Muted words. Tap on the + Add Muted Word or Phrase button and enter the keyword or phrase you want to add. Tap Done to complete the action.

With the TweetMuter tweak installed the keywords you add to Twitter’s ‘Muted words’ section will not just disappear from notifications but also from your timeline.

Obviously, TweetMuter requires you also have the official Twitter app installed, and you can get the tweak for free from Cydia’s BigBoss repo. If you decide to give it a try, come back and let us know how you like it.

