[Guide] Save battery while playing Super Mario Run

With all the shiny new mobile games that come with revolutionary graphics and animation effects, sometimes it’s nice to go back to the classics. While Super Mario Run gives a new spin to the old game series you can easily drain your phone’s battery if you play it too much. Luckily, there are a few simple ways to save battery while playing Super Mario Run.

Following the Pokemon Go hit, which was a notorious battery hog, we couldn’t place Super Mario Run in the same category. However, if you play it often, it will cause your iPhone’s battery to drain faster.

How to save battery while playing Super Mario Run

If you really need your phone’s battery to last longer, but you’d rather not give up on playing Nintendo’s latest game, there are a few settings you can adjust to make the game more battery-friendly.

Here’s what you need to do in order to save battery while playing Super Mario Run.

The first and most important setting you need to change is the game’s graphics performance.

Open Super Mario Run and tap on the Menu button on the Kingdom screen, then select ‘Settings’.

On the Settings screen, tap on ‘Options’.

Here, set the ‘Rendering Setting’ and ‘Graphics Setting’ to ‘Low’. Once you’re able to plug in your phone, you might want to come back and set these options back to ‘High’ so you can enjoy the game with full graphic details, but keeping them set to ‘Low’ is helpful when trying to conserve battery.

Super Mario Run requires an Internet connection in order to be played. For battery-saving purposes, it’s best to use a Wi-Fi connection if you have one available, instead of a data connection since Wi-Fi requires significantly less battery.

Another thing you can do is to make use of your iPhone’s Low Power Mode. Super Mario Run works well even in Low Power Mode and you can enable it from Settings -> Battery -> Low Power Mode.

Have you tried changing these settings and did they help you save battery while playing Super Mario Run?

