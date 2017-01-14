[Guide] Lock Android apps using your face

If you have apps that contain personal or sensitive content you can use the standard lock screen to keep intruders at bay. However, if someone inputs the wrong PIN too many times, they can completely disable the phone. An easier solution would be to lock Android apps using your face.

The IObit Applock app now includes support for facial recognition which can be used to unlock individual apps on Android devices. The best part is the app is free and very straightforward to use.

How to lock Android apps using your face

IObit Applock is available for free in the Google Play Store so you can open the Play Store app and find it by searching its name or simply visit the link below to install it on your device:

Once the app is installed, open it and you will need to create a password which can be a pattern or a PIN. Then, you’ll be prompted to enter an email address which can be used for password recovery. Tap “Bind” when you’re done. Also, Android 5.0 and higher will require you grant the app permission to access data.

At this point, you will need to enable IObit Applock as a device administrator. This will prevent someone other than the device owner to uninstall the app in order to bypass its security features.

Open the side drawer and tap on “Security Center”. On the next screen select “Avoid Being Uninstalled” and you will be prompted to enable device administrator access. Tap on “Activate” and from then on, the device owner will need to disable the app to be uninstalled.

On the app’s main screen, tap on the apps you want to lock. Then, refresh the list by swiping down and each locked app will have three icons next to it. Tap the first of the three icons to enable face unlocking for a specific app then follow the necessary steps to allow IObit Applock scan your face.

You only need to do this once, so you can return to the main screen and tap on the first of the three icons for any other apps you want to lock using facial recognition.

As you can see, IObit Applock makes it easy to lock Android apps using your face. With everything in place, when you try to open one of your locked apps, the face scanner will be displayed. To unlock it, simply line your face with the overlay shown on the screen and stand still for 1-2 seconds.

If someone else attempts to open the locked app, facial recognition will know it’s not your face and the password or PIN lock screen will be provided. If the wrong passcode is entered three times, you will receive an email with a photo of the person who tried to open the locked app.

