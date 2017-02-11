[Guide] Get CyanogenMod’s ‘Caffeine’ feature on your Android

While Android has an immense set of features, there are still useful options missing. For example, there is no setting that can temporarily keep your screen on for longer. However, it is possible to get CyanogenMod’s ‘Caffeine’ feature on your Android device, which does exactly that.

I think most of us needed our phones to keep their display on for longer at certain points, and it inevitably blacked out. Of course, you could go in the Settings app and change the display timeout, but you also need to return and set it to the old value once you finish what you were doing.

LineageOS (formerly known as CyanogenMod), already has a solution. It’s a feature called Caffeine that’s actually a tile in the Quick Settings panel. Once enabled, the screen would remain on for at least 5 minutes after being idle.

How to get CyanogenMod’s ‘Caffeine’ feature on your Android

While rooting your device and installing a custom ROM has plenty of benefits, not everyone would be willing to do this, and certainly not just to get the Caffeine tile. Luckily, a new app lets you get CyanogenMod’s ‘Caffeine’ feature on your Android with no need to have your device rooted.

The only requirement your device needs to meet in order to install Caffeinate is to run Android 7.0 or higher. This is because Nougat brings the ability to edit the Quick Settings tiles, and the apps feature comes exactly as a Quick Settings tile.

With that said, you can download Caffeinate from the app store by searching for the app’s name in Google Play or by visiting the link below:

Download Caffeinate for free (Google Play Store)

Caffeinate’s default behavior provides 5 extra minutes of screen timeout when you enable it. Nevertheless, you can change the timeout duration. To do this, open the app and tap on the three-dot menu button at the top right corner and select “Settings”.

On the Settings screen, tap on “Caffeine Tile” and then once more on “Default Screen Timeout” where you can adjust the timeout period.

Open your Quick Settings panel by swiping down twice then tap on the pencil icon to enter editing mode. At the bottom of the list, you will find the Caffeinate tile. Press and hold it then drag it up to the Quick Settings tiles. From then on, you can tap on it whenever you need your display to stay on for longer.

And if you don’t need to look at the screen anymore but there’s still some timeout left you can simply lock the screen using the power button to turn it off.

