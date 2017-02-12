Get Touch ID protection for apps, folders and more with BioProtect tweak

Having a jailbroken iPhone makes it possible to expand the usefulness of Touch ID. You might have heard in the past about BioProtect tweak, which allows you to enable Touch ID protection for specific apps, folders, various settings areas and flipswitches.

The tweak has been around for a while, but the latest update brings support for iOS 10 jailbroken devices. For whatever supported app or iOS section you decide to protect with Touch ID, BioProtect tweak will prompt the user to scan his or her finger when they try to access it.

Regarding security, the tweak doesn’t send scan data to a remote server and it doesn’t need to access your fingerprints in order to work. The authentication is performed using the existing fingerprint data and it works with the Touch ID sensor on most recent iOS devices.

Besides protecting apps with Touch ID, BioProtect also allows you to lock folders, SIM unlock, power down menu and Control Center items. Furthermore, it also allows you to authenticate via a passcode, which can be useful when your fingerprint scan is not working.

From the tweak’s Preferences pane, you can enable or disable the service, set it to remember the unlock session, change the circle color, as well as configure what applications, folders, settings panes and flipswitches you want to protect using Touch ID.

Truth be told, this tweak makes Touch ID much more useful, allowing us to add a robust layer of security over apps, settings and folders that are important and/or contain sensitive, personal information.

You can download the tweak from Cydia’s BigBoss repo for $2.99 if you have a jailbroken device running iOS 10, iOS 9 and even older versions. Have you ever used BioProtect or would you be interested in its capabilities? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

