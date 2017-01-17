Get a system-wide dark keyboard in iOS with BlackKeyboardEverywhere tweak

What is it with dark themes anyway? They’re so incredibly wanted, and at the same time, stock options for them are still lacking on mobile ecosystems. If you have a jailbroken iPhone or iPad you can at least darken a part of the operating system quite easily. BlackKeyboardEverywhere tweak allows you to get a system-wide dark keyboard in iOS.

Dark themes are not just about personal preferences. Many users prefer them compared to light-colored ones because they go easy on the eyes, especially in dark or low-light environments.

Regardless of why you’d want to get a system-wide dark keyboard in iOS, BlackKeyboard tweak provides it. The tweak practically changes the default style of the stock keyboard with the Spotlight keyboard style.

Instead of the typical white keyboard, you will see a dark keyboard with a semi-translucent background, exactly like the keyboard from Spotlight Search. Also, it’s worth noting the dark keyboard is system wide, so you will be able to see it on any screen and in any app where you’d normally use a keyboard.

You don’t need to configure BlackKeyboardEverywhee, but you can set the keyboard to have a solid black background instead of the transparent one. To do that, navigate to Settings -> General -> Accessibility -> Increase Contrast and disable the Reduce Transparency option. This will make the keyboard black, but you should be aware it will also affect other iOS elements that have a transparent background.

If the idea of a black system-wide keyboard is appealing, you can install BlackKeyboardEverywhere on jailbroken devices running iOS 9 and iOS 10. To install the tweak you will need to add the rishanan.github.io source to Cydia.

