Over time, Samsung has developed a rich collection of apps for their TouchWiz UI. Samsung Internet is one of them, and recently it was made publicly available on Google Play Store. Since it’s no longer exclusive to Galaxy devices, you can get Samsung’s Internet browser on your Android if you care to give it a try.

The browser features a nav bar at the bottom of the screen that facilitates one-handed use, and bundles support for content blockers to provide an ad-free browsing experience.

The public version of Samsung Internet is currently in beta and this means it doesn’t support all smartphones yet. Even if you cannot download the app from the Play Store for your own device, you can sideload the APK which seems to work on almost any device running Android Lollipop or a newer version.

How to get Samsung’s Internet browser on your Android

To begin with, you should try downloading the app from the official Play Store page (link below).

Download Samsung Internet from Google Play Store

If it doesn’t work, it’s time to sideload the app. Just make sure you have “Unknown sources” enabled in your Settings app.

Download Samsung Internet from APKMirror (.APK)

Once the download is complete, tap on the related notifications, then hit the Install button.

Now it’s time to launch the app and tap on the three-dot menu button in the upper-right corner and select Settings.

There you can perform a few essential customizations such as setting the default search engine and homepage, as well as edit the privacy options.

More options can be tweaked from the Advanced settings screen. There you can enable a pop-up blocker, disable the status bar, and prevent websites from running JavaScript.

If you managed to get Samsung’s Internet browser on your Android, you should know it also supports content blockers but it doesn’t have one included. If you want it to block ads and other types of content you will need to install a third-party app. One of the best that’s supported by Samsung’s browser is Crystal Adblock. Nevertheless, you can find more supported content blockers by searching the Play Store for “Samsung content blocker”.

After you install a supported content blocker, head over to Samsung Internet’s three-dot menu and navigate to Extensions -> Content blockers to enable it.

Now you can enjoy using Samsung Internet, which is as intuitive as most popular browsers. While it has the address bar at the top of the screen, its navigation bar is at the bottom, making it easy to use it one-handed on larger screens.

It also has a feature similar to Chrome’s Incognito Mode called “Secret Mode” and a practical overview screen for open tabs.

Have you tried Samsung’s Internet browser and do you intend to keep it as your primary web browser?

